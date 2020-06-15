A motion to vacate the sentence of someone whose conviction was based on an investigation by Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock has sparked a heated exchange between the attorneys of Wallace and the convicted man.
Defense attorney Gregory Ousley is representing Science Hill resident Phillip McCarrol. McCarrol was arrested by Wallace on November 6, 2013. McCarrol eventually pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Marijuana (less than five pounds).
The plea agreement was submitted December 19, 2013.
McCarrol now states that his Constitutional rights were denied by Wallace due to Wallace lying to Commonwealth Attorneys and the court.
The motion to vacate states that “Wallace committed fraud upon the Court by alleging that McCarrol made statements that he did not make, and by fabricating evidence, including but not limited to, the supposed location of drugs and scales on his property, all in order to unlawfully charge Mr. McCarroll with a drug trafficking offense to justify seizing property from Mr. McCarrol.”
As part of the motion, Ousley submitted case information from 21 other people investigated by Wallace – who is called the “ringleader” by Ousley – and Baldock. Those cases allege a pattern of civil rights violations ranging from illegal search to planting evidence at the scene of searches.
Wallace and Baldock were arrested in March of this year after an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and both were charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.
Through it all, Wallace and his attorney, Robert Norfleet, maintain Wallace’s innocence.
Wallace and Baldock both have entered pleas of not guilty.
When asked to respond to the motion in the McCarrol case, Norfleet called it “both a cheap marketing and political attention seeking stunt,” referring to Ousley’s current campaign for District 85 State Representative.
Norfleet goes on to say that Ousley represents many of the 21 people named in the motion, and in many cases represented them as they were convicted or submitted pleas in their cases.
In McCarrol’s case, Norfleet points out that Ousley was an assistant county attorney during the time of the original conviction, and as such prosecuted McCarrol.
(At one point after the conviction, Norfleet filed documents indicating he was the defense attorney for McCarrol and sought discovery in the case).
Norfleet goes on to say, “It should be noted that none of the assertions contained in Mr. Ousley’s motion are supported with sworn affidavits executed by any individual referenced in the motion. Frankly, Mr. Ousley’s motion is [a] garbage motion and a waste of paper.”
He claims that the information in Ousley’s motion contains inaccurate and misleading statements.
He says that, as far a Wallace’s own federal case, Wallace is “putting his faith in the justice system” and will be exonerated.
Ousley retorted, “Mr. Wallace only has faith in the judicial system now because he depended on it turning a blind eye to his illegal operations. Justice may be blind, but his victims see clearly what he is.”
He went on to say, “I have made no false statements. Truth is what is confirmed in the motion.”
He added that he has faith that everyone named in the motion will testify that what is contained in the document is true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.