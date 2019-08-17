The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that took place Saturday night.
Deputy Matt Bryant of the sheriff's office said that a call came in at about 8:19 about the crash on Slate Branch Road, about four miles out. Bryant said that the motorcycle appeared to have encroached into the path of a Toyota Tundra truck.
The driver of the truck "appears to be fine," said Bryant, and refused EMS treatment, but the motorcycle operator was killed as a result of the crash.
The identity of the motorcycle operator, a male, has not yet been released.
The accident remains under investigation.
