A Laurel County woman is improving after being involved in a Wednesday wreck in which another man died.
Rhona Sturgill, 56, of London, was listed as being in "fair" condition on Friday, as per the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Sturgill was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed at the intersection of the Cumberland Parkway and the Ky. 914 bypass on Wednesday evening at around 7:45 p.m., at the "dead-end" spot where the parkway was reconfigured a decade ago.
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), a 1997 Harley Davison motorcycle, operated by George Cagle, 67, of Lexington, KY, was traveling west on the older section of the Cumberland Parkway when he lost control, and struck a road sign head on.
As a result of the collision, Cagle was air lifted the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died as a result of the injuries that he sustained in the collision early Thursday morning, according to KSP. He was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Sturgill was also air lifted to the UK Medical Center from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with significant injuries. KSP reported that she was considered "serious" as of Wednesday night.
Sturgill was wearing a helmet, while Cagle was not, according to KSP.
KSP Post 11, Trooper Adam Childress is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office, Somerset Police Department, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Somerset Fire Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s office.
