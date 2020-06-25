The summer of 2020 might be absent Somerset’s always-popular Master Musicians Festival, due to COVID-19.
But that doesn’t mean this summer is absent of MMF-related news. In fact, one development announced Thursday might be more important for the festival than any artist on the line-up.
The Master Musicians Festival board of directors announced Thursday that it has hired Tiffany Finley as its full-time executive director.
She will begin her new role managing day-to-day operations on July 7.
Of course, Finley is not a new name to MMF; for the last 11 years, she’s served as the board’s president, in a strictly volunteer capacity. Nevertheless, it’s a labor of love that’s kept her plenty busy.
“I feel like I’ve been working two full-time jobs,” she said.
Indeed, it was difficult for her to do her paying day job — more so, after she left the county judge-executive’s office and moved into the private sector, she noted — and still do everything necessary to make the two-day outdoor music festival at Somerset Community College a reality each year.
Finley is the first to hold the executive director role for MMF since Robyn Baker (2003-2009), who replaced Gabrielle Gray in that role before her back in 1994. Finley will be stepping down as board president, and another individual will be chosen for that position. However, while president, Finley had already been a sort of unofficial festival director, but not in a position that paid, so as to help what was a financially struggling festival a decade ago when she took over.
“I remember going to Robyn Baker’s house,” said Finley, noting how before that, she’d approached MMF board members about wanting to volunteer. “(Baker) said, ‘I’m resigning, we don’t have the money to pay a director, would you be willing to come on board as president and not be paid as a director?’ At the time, I was young and 29 and working for the county judge, and it made sense; 11 years later, I’m 40, I have a full-time sales position that needs my full-time attention to be successful.”
That’s not what her true love was though.
“I always wanted to be doing the festival,” said Finley. “... My heart was with MMF.”
Finley said a lot of things went into the decision, and the board had started talking about it just before the COVID-19 crisis hit, forcing the postponement and ultimate cancellation of the 2020 festival.
The financial impact of having to cancel the festival this year made it uncertain whether the change for Finley would be possible. But “everyone was so gracious about supporting us, transferring and donating their tickets, transferring their sponsorships ... we realized we could go on with the plan.”
Though MMF is having to be careful financially right now, Finley will essentially be able to raise her own salary as part of her fundraising efforts for the festival, in a way that doesn’t detract from the overall MMF pot. Indeed, putting her full-time focus on the festival is expected to actually make it even healthier, in the big picture.
“I could spend the whole day working on sponsorships and making the festival better,” said Finley. “... It’s going to make me work harder. We’ve got great things we’ll be announcing later on, fundraising things, that will add to the budget.
“With all the other festivals popping up, we’d like to grow so that we can set ourselves apart,” she added. “Having no director, we can do what we do the same way every year; this year, we can do the icing-on-the-cake things, the way we’ve always wanted. Our band budget can increase. We’ll just be able to make (MMF) bigger.”
She can also help take the load off of other board members, who put in a lot of work as volunteers. “Anyone who has served on the board realizes it’s not a ceremonial thing, it’s a hard job,” said Finley, “so I’ll be able to relieve some of that busy work that I counted on my board members to do.”
Other MMF board members are excited about the change in Finley’s role as well.
“Anyone who has served on the board during the last 27 years knows this is a hard-working group of volunteers who spend a great deal of time away from their loved ones and careers to make the festival happen every year,” said MMF Vice President Jessica Crockett. “Hiring Tiffany, who has an incredible amount of expertise in the music industry and a sincere dedication to her community and MMF, is a way to alleviate some of that pressure for board members and ensure the festival continues to be successful.”
Finley said she’s “over the moon” about her new opportunity, the chance to focus on the thing nearest to her heart — the music, and helping Somerset’s festival cement its place as one of the best in Kentucky.
“This experience has shaped me into the person I am today, a person who knows the difference between simply going to work and pursuing your dreams,” she said. “For me, being MMF’s executive director is the dream.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.