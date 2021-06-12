Like any business, Mr. D’s Pizza has had highs and lows. But also, like any successful small business, it’s learned to go with the flow.
Owner Don Martin opened Mr. D’s in 1977 with, as he tells it, not much more than a love of pizza as his motivation.
“We went into the pizza business. Didn’t know beans. And after all these years, I still don’t know if I know beans, but I’m still in business. That’s the main thing,” he joked.
Mr. D’s, located on the old Ky. 80 near Langdon Street, used to be a hopping place. According to Martin, when he opened there was only two other pizza places in town – a branch of the Pizza Hut chain and a little shop downtown called Martha’s. Martha’s closed down not long after he opened up, he said.
He moved to Somerset from Owensboro, not with an eye to open a pizza place but because he was at that time the director of the local YMCA.
He and his wife, Frances, used to go to a pizza place in Owensboro called Guido’s, and it’s something the two would miss.
“I’d go by this place here,” he said, motioning to the building he was sitting in, the location of Mr. D’s.
At that time, the building was owned by John Cranfell of Auto Electric, and the smaller building on the property had a sign saying it was for sale or rent.
“I kept telling my wife, ‘Fran, why don’t we open up a pizza place?’ She said, ‘Who’s going to run it? You’re the director of the Y.’ I said, ‘Well, we’ll work out something.’”
So one day, when driving by, he decided to ask Mr. Cranfell how much he could rent the building for.
Martin said he’d told his wife “If the lord wants us to go into business, he’ll have that building for $200 rent.
“Guess what it was? Two hundred,” he said.
Back then, the road Mr. D’s sits on was a lot more active. It was essentially the main thoroughfare for Somerset – the Ky. 80 bypass had yet to be built and US. 27 wasn’t the main shopping strip like it is now.
Mr. D’s took in any of the pizza business that the Hut didn’t, and there was plenty of business to be had.
“At one time we had a full dining room, and we could seat about 50 people. On Friday and Saturday night, we always had big crowds of young people,” he said.
“I can recall a time, on Friday and Saturday, they’d actually be lined up in the lobby. In the warm weather, they’d even line up outside. We’d have five, six, eight or 10 in a line. Those were the good ol’ days.”
Now, it’s hard to step foot anywhere in Somerset without running into a place that serves pizza. And although Mr. D’s has fewer customers coming in for a cooked pie, it still has its share of regulars.
“I always tell the joke – it’s kind of crude in a way – that we’ve got customers we can’t run off even if we tried. We’ve got people that’s been with us for years and years,” Martin said.
Often in the summertime they’ll be someone come in who says they are coming home to visit and stopped by because they remember coming in as a teenager.
Even before COVID-19 hit, Mr. D’s had almost completely shut down in-restaurant dining. There might have been a table or two, but for the most part the restaurant was take-out anyway.
That might have helped them, then, during the pandemic when many of the dine-in restaurants were forced to close.
“Actually, the first full year [of the pandemic], up until March, business was excellent because of all the major restaurants being closed down as far as dine-in. I didn’t have dine in [to begin with]. It played right into our hands. The sales have been a little slower now that they’ve opened back up,” he said.
Throughout the COVID-19 days, Mr. D’s stuck strictly with curbside delivery of their hot pizzas.
“Personally, we like it better because we really don’t have the seating capacity, and sometimes on Friday night we’d have five or six cars lined up across. If it wasn’t for COVID-19, they’d all be waiting in here for their pizzas. That way they’re out there, sitting in their own car and comfortable.
What makes people keep coming back for the pizza? Many reasons, Martin said, but one could be the way Mr. D’s cooks them.
The store doesn’t have one of those modern conveyor belt ovens.
“We still have the old-fashioned deck oven,” Martin says of the almost 50-year-old, original oven that the restaurant started with. “We’re probably the only one in town that uses the old inch-slate deck oven. And we’ve got people who say they prefer that type of pizza because it reminds them so much of the old way.”
Mr. D’s carries the usual types of pizza toppings, from pepperoni, sausage or bacon to veggies like mushrooms, onions to olives.
The restaurant also serves wings, hoagies and Philly cheese steak sandwiches.
The restaurant is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, opening at 2 p.m. each day. It closes at 8 p.m. on Monday’s; 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
But the restaurant isn’t the only part of the business. Along the way, Mr. D’s expanded into the wholesale market, selling both pizzas and supplies.
In the last 12 to 15 years, the bulk of business has been wholesale, Martin said.
For example, Mr. D’s supplies pizza-making kits to both of Somerset’s Kroger locations. The pepperoni pizza kits have enough ingredients to make three pizzas.
They also do a lot of business supplying to other local restaurants.
“All the restaurants know that we sell wholesale stuff, and we do that because we’re open after hours. All your big suppliers, they close at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., and we’re open till at least 9 or 10 p.m.”
Places can come in and get a bag of fries or a can of pizza sauce, and Martin does mean a “bag” or a “can,” because something else they can do is sell in smaller quantities.
Martin explains that in many cases, wholesalers require a restaurant to buy a whole case at a time. Mr. D’s can sell a whole case. Or, they can sell a single five-pound bag of fries.
“We help them and they help us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.