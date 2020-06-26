FILE - This 1998 file frame from video provided by C-SPAN shows George Nader, then-president and editor of Middle East Insight. Nader, a businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and who helped broker the release of American hostages, is slated to receive at least a 10-year prison sentence on child sex charges. Prosecutors in federal court in Alexandria, Va. are not seeking a longer sentence than that at the sentencing hearing on Friday, June 26, 2020 but the judge could still impose one. (C-SPAN via AP, File)