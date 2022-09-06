One of the state’s most notable medical professionals paid a visit to the Center for Rural Development on Tuesday to share information about Kentucky’s battle with lung cancer.
Dr. Timothy Mullett spoke to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce September luncheon crowd, offering a presentation featuring slides with key numbers and information about the subject of his specialty.
Mullett is the medical director of the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network, which provides quality cancer care at collaborating local centers. He’s also medical director for the Markey Cancer Center Research Network, and is a professor of surgery in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Kentucky.
A cancer survivor himself, Mullett put a focus on battling the disease after having previously worked in the area of cardiac surgery and transplantation.
“If we are taking on lung cancer as our biggest challenge, we are bringing all the guns,” said Mullet in the video shown before his presentation. “We have early detection, we have clinical trials that are across the board in how we take care of lung cancer, and try to be able to show that this is a disease that we’re not just going to accept. It’s a disease that we’re going to take on.”
Mullet explained that in 2012, he was returning home from a tour in Afghanistan as an Army surgeon and was diagnosed with cancer. His treatment was “very successful,” he said, but the period of time during which he went through examinations and tests gave him a different perspective, to help better understand the mindset of the patients he works with — “the human side of things.”
Information presented by Mullett stated that Kentucky is among the top five worst states in the nation in a number of categories, including incidence and mortality for lung cancer, colorectal cancer, oral cancer and kidney cancer, as well as factors like adult smokers, adults with no physical activities, and youth obesity.
Age-adjusted incidence rates are highest for female breast cancer and prostate cancer in Kentucky, with lung cancer third, but it’s first in cancer mortality, ahead of female breast and prostate cancers.
Mullet considered a number of other factors, such as sex and racial demographics, economic status, and education, and discussed how marketing awareness of lung cancer information to specific groups can help with the mission.
“Certainly, Pulaski County has done better in this region and that’s exciting,” said Mullett when showing a map detailing median household income by county — Pulaski was between $35,900 and $44,043, while many surrounding counties were under that range. “Lessons learned here could be translated into other areas to be able to make certain that our health care in these other areas as well as here (is) delivered well. ... Persistent poverty is a challenge in these areas where they have been below the poverty level in excess of 10 years.”
Information shared by Mullett stated that in the Lake Cumberland Area Development District, lung cancer has the 9th highest rates out of 15 such districts. In the area, 24 percent of people smoke, 62 percent are physically inactive, and 71 percent have unhealthy weight.
Area-wise, 13 percent get lung cancer screenings and 79 percent receive a late stage diagnosis.
Mullett said that cancer incidence and mortality are both on the decline currently, partly “being driven by work that’s done in lung cancer.”
In 2014, Kentucky was leading the nation in adolescent smoking, he said, as well as in adult smoking, lung cancer incidence, and lung cancer mortality — “We were unique.”
He added, “Even though this is a high burden for Kentucky, this is an influence across the entire country. So if we can make something work here, it’s going to make a difference elsewhere.”
Lung cancer screening has played a significant role. Approved in 2015, screening allowing primary care providers to identify patients, generally between 50 and 85 years old, and who have smoked for at least 20 years, about 20 packs a year, according to the information Mullett provided via slides.
“The largest clinical trial ... that’s been done in the country was done in lung cancer screening, and it showed a 20 percent reduction in mortality from lung cancer,” said Mullett. “That’s huge. That’s larger than any influence (other than that).”
However, he noted that lung cancer screening is “fragile,” in terms of getting those who need it to regularly engage in it.
“Because it’s new ... it’s not often in the workflow of primary care,” said Mullett. “... (The CT scan) is very easy, it’s painless, no injections, and should be done every year. But retention for these patients is a challenge, getting them to come back every year. In the nation, (screening) is down to less than 30 percent. We need to do better.
“We need to be reaching to this population, wherever they are, to be able to see this, and Kentucky has been doing a very good job,” he added. “This is an area that we are standing out at the top of the ladder, not at the bottom.”
Mullett said he believes that over the next five to 10 years, is that the risk of dying from lung cancer will drop by 30 to 40 percent.
“So, that’s only going to happen if we continue to drive lung cancer screening forward,” he said. “We’re doing that, but we need to all work together to be able to see this happen, and it’s happening across the state, but it’s not evenly distributed. ... We’ve got areas that we need to work on.”
