The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision with injuries that occurred at the intersection of South U.S. 27 and Lewis Bray Road on February 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM.
According to the sheriff's report, Sgt. Steven Alexander arrived at the scene to find two vehicles at the intersection on the southbound shoulder of South U.S. 27. The investigation showed that Amanda Keith, 40, of Bronston, was traveling South on U.S. 27 in a 2007 Saturn passenger car, when a 2007 Kia Soul, operated by Ruby Foster, 55, of Burnside was traveling north on US 27 and made a left turn toward Lewis Bray Road into the path of Ms. Keith, according to the sheriff's office.
Both vehicles received severe damage and had to be removed from the scene by local wrecker services.
According to the sheriff's office, both Keith and Foster were transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS. A passenger in the Keith vehicle, James Lyons, 35, of Somerset, was also injured and transported to the same hospital for treatment of his injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, Keith and Lyons were admitted to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for their injuries, while Foster was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and later transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Hospital at Knoxville for her injuries. Due to weather conditions, she could not be flown by air ambulance
The investigation is ongoing by Sgt. Alexander with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Tateville Volunteer Fire Department, Burnside Police Department, and the Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.