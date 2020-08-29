In a business all about wings, Jonathan Muse is flying high.
The general manager at the Somerset Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurant was recently named the chain’s “Manager of the Year” — doing so in a difficult time for the industry.
“It’s very humbling, honestly,” said Muse. I had no idea that I was even being considered. Obviously, I’m super excited about it. To win ‘Manager of the Year’ out of all the stores in the company is a pretty big honor.”
With 59 Buffalo Wings & Rings locations in the U.S. and still more abroad, Muse had a lot of competition. Still, Muse guided the local chicken wing and sports-themed casual dining restaurant to a successful first year after opening in February of 2019. Even though it missed the first month of the year, the restaurant still finished no. 8 companywide in sales, “which is rare done in the first year,” he noted.
The second year for Buffalo Wings & Rings in Somerset has proven to be an even bigger challenge, however. As an email from a representative of the chain to the Commonwealth Journal about Muse’s honor put it, he “received this award due to leading by example, holding employees accountable by setting clear expectations, being available to help the team achieve their goals and provide a VIP experience.” He also “had to adapt his management style, serving customers safely during the COVID pandemic while keeping employees safe and healthy.”
It was a challenge, to be sure. Restrictions on restaurant capacity and operation put in place because of the COVID-19 virus “affects our ability to keep our employees working the number of hours that they normally receive,” Muse told the Commonwealth Journal in a recent interview for its InTouch magazine.
More recently, Muse added, “We try our best to follow all the guidelines and accommodate all of our guests. Obviously, opinions vary widely on whether or not those guidelines are actually doing anything. It can be a challenge applying those guidelines and still being able to maintain that customer service level to accommodate as many people as we can.”
As adjustments have been made to basic operations details from labor planning, dining room layouts, and additional expenses for things like masks, gloves and cleaning supplies, Buffalo Wings & Rings has also had to transform itself in a short period of time to accommodate higher carry-out volume and less dine-in business. They’ve been “working to perfect” contactless curbside service and offering delivery to a limited area. The restaurant has gone from having two curbside spots to seven. And while many people do still wish to come in to dine, Muse encouraged people to make use of the curbside option with a contactless exchange.
“Frankly, I’ve never seen anything like this in all my time in the restaurant and bar industry,” said Muse. “These are uncharted waters, so we’re kind of adapting to this on a weekly if not daily basis.”
Muse does have plenty of experience in the industry. The Pulaski County High School Class of 1998 alum, who calls both Somerset and Science Hill home, worked for Texas Roadhouse for a little over 10 years in Lexington, and then owned his own bar for two years after that, The Awkward Moose. He’s the son of Jerry and Susan Muse.
One area in which Muse succeeded is a very modern one — social media engagement. In addition to the award Muse received as manager, the local restaurant also received the “Social Content Award” due to an organic reach of 834,000 with 65,000 engaged page viewers in media like Facebook.
There was supposed to be an annual meeting in Colorado this summer where Muse was recognized, but it took place over Zoom video conferencing on July 30 instead. Muse went into the meeting having “no idea” about the awards — the two mentioned, plus a third for signing up more people for the chain’s loyalty program than any other store.
“Somerset’s been great,” he said. “This community has been great to us, and the tourism here has helped us a lot through this time too. We’re seeing more tourists this year than we’ve experienced in a while. Credit goes to the various tourism boards (in this area).”
Buffalo Wings & Rings opened its first restaurant in Cincinnati in 1984.
“It was family owned and operated,” said Muse, who noted that in the mid-2000s, the restaurant was purchased by a group of investors “who saw potential in the concept.”
Dan Doulen, Buffalo Wings & Rings’ Director of Franchise Development, said that the award Muse received goes to a manager who is “fully engaged” as well as adheres to brand standards, and “passionately” trains and develops and effective team.
“Jonathon Muse defines servant leader,” said Doulen. “He leads by example, holds employees accountable by setting clear expectations, and is available to help the team achieve their goals. His knowledge of the 4 walls is beyond measure. Jonathon has a constant pulse on COGS (cost of goods sold), labor percentage and is focused on providing a VIP experience to all guests. We are lucky to have him and proud to honor him as Manager of the Year.:
Here in Kentucky, Buffalo Wings & Rings has locations in Somerset, Danville, London, Elizabethtown, Bardstown, Shelbyville and Union, with more on the way in Campbellsville, Bowling Green and Glasgow. Doulen said that perspective franchissees are looking at several mid-size markets throughout Kentucky, and the chain has an incentive program in place along with “an exciting new prototype” in the works.
“We are planning for continued growth in Kentucky; it has been one of our most active states for new development,” said Doulen. “We have identified several markets including Lexington and Louisville for future expansion.”
Here in Somerset, however, Muse and his team will continue doing what they do best — feeding hungry customers. It’s something he couldn’t do without his management staff and other employees, however — from servers to cooks and everyone else involved.
“They make all of this possible,” said Muse. “They make it easy on me. I get some of that credit, but really, it takes 60 to 70 people to run this store. I can’t do it all on my own.”
