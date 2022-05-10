What better way to celebrate United Way of South Central Kentucky’s 50th anniversary than with some music and motorcycles?
United Way will be putting on its 50th Anniversary Benefit Concert with Bike Show & Shine this Saturday at Cole Park in Burnside.
“We picked Cole Park because we serve the 10-county Lake Cumberland area, and that’s a good location to hit three of our counties,” said Crystal Cox, the executive director for United Way of South Central Kentucky. “We can get McCreary County, Pulaski County and Wayne County. It's a reasonable driving distance for any of those folks.”
Plus, it gives the Burnside area a great event to host, she added.
A lineup of five local and locally-known bands will punctuate an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment, according to Cox.
Those bands are: Thunderstryke, a local rock band; the Gospel Hour Band (also known as Tommy Cate and Friends), a group that plays at Jarfly at least once a month, Cox pointed out; The Vibrolas, a semi-local car rock band that often tours around Detroit, Illinois, and Indiana; The Minks, which are playing Master Musicians Festival this year; and Sylmar which played the second stage at MMF last year.
United Way is also partnering with Backroads of Appalachia to bring in a bike “show and shine.” The motorcycles will be on display during the event, and there will be a first and second place winning bike.
Those winners will receive a plaque and gift cards to Sonny’s BBQ, Cox said.
“We are encouraging people to ride the Rattlesnake in Pulaski County or the Copperhead in McCreary County before the event,” Cox said. “That’s not required – we’re just trying to get some additional connectivity in our communities and some tourism dollars going into those areas.”
And if that weren’t enough, the event will feature food from four local vendors: Get UR Smoke On, Paradise Frozen Lemonade, Diamondz & Divaz Catering, and Chilling & Grilling.
All that for a $10 ticket. “Ten bucks gets you five bands,” Cox said.
As with all United Way events, the money raised will to towards helping partner non-profits around the Lake Cumberland region.
Folks are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance. A link to buy tickets can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
“We’re looking forward to it just being a good, family-friendly entertainment day,” Cox said.
The event takes begins Saturday at 3 p.m. and should wrap up around 9:30 p.m.
