Many moviegoers may remember the 1995 film “Mr. Holland’s Opus” with Richard Dreyfuss and Alicia Witt, about a high school band director working on his own masterpiece.
Now, the name “Mr. Holland’s Opus” will be something music students at Science Hill School will never forget.
The school announced this week that it was the recipient of a $41,000 grant directed toward purchasing new band instruments and supplies.
The grant is courtesy of the “Mr. Holland’s Opus” foundation, which was established shortly after the film’s release by its composer, the late Michael Kamen.
According to the foundation’s website, mhopus.org, it’s goal is to donate “high-quality musical instruments to deserving, under-funded music programs, and provides an array of support services to school districts.
“By increasing the school’s inventory of quality, playable instruments, music teachers are given the tools they need to deliver a quality music education to students who want to learn,” adds the website. “In collaboration with committed school districts, the Foundation’s investments are strategically placed as part of a K–12 district-wide plan to achieve positive and lasting results. Generations of students will benefit.”
Certainly, that’s what Brittany LaBelle is hoping happens at Science Hill. The school’s music teacher applied for the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation grant about a year ago.
“Our principal, Mr. (Jimmy) Dyehouse, helped me find it,” she said. “The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation is a national thing. All 50 states applied for it, and then if they like your story or think that you’re deserving, they award it to you. So in my opinion, it’s very competitive, as so many people are able to put in an application, and I’m just really excited and thrilled that we even got it. The fact that it was a nationwide thing and little old Science Hill, Ky., was chosen is just incredible.”
She noted that the foundation’s reach covers everything from school orchestras to marching bands to even elementary school music.
“For us, our specific need was band,” said LaBelle. “It’s going to help those students who need a school instrument have one that’s in better condition and playable condition. Some of my instruments are held together with tape and superglue.
“The fact that (students) are now going to have a good, high-quality horn in their hands is going to help them to have a better educational experience,” she added. “In fact, it will help them to have more confidence and love being a musician. When you don’t have the right resources, it can be tough sometimes, and frustrating. So it’s going to totally change the atmosphere of this program, I hope, in a positive way, because now we have the right resources to do the fun things that we want to do. Have fun and make music — that’s my motto.”
The money will go toward the instruments that are owned and kept primarily by the school, as opposed to helping students get private instruments of their own as many do. Any student can use them if needed, said LaBelle.
She said the instruments have been pre-selected, about 26 in all, three to five of each different kind common to school bands — flutes, trumpets, trombones, etc.
“I’m even getting a marimba,” she said, referencing the xylophone-like percussion instrument. “(It’s something) my kids have never seen before. I don’t think Science Hill has ever owned one, and it’s a pretty expensive one.”
She added, “It’s typically around $1,000, $2,000 for a good quality (instrument). So (the $41,000) is around average for (the foundation to) donate to other schools.”
The grants are given out on a case-by-case basis, said LaBelle; the last one before Science Hill she knows of was awarded in August to a school in Florida.
“They just read our story, and they said, ‘They’re deserving and we want to make sure that their program is helped because it’s in need,’” said LaBelle.
She enthusiastically described the students as being “so excited,” as well as being in “awe and shock” about the grant award.
“(They’re like,) ‘What? Is this real? Pinch me,’” she said. “We all think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is like winning the lottery, and is something we’re still dreaming about.”
It’s not just the current band students who will benefit either; the instruments will likely last 10 to 20 years, so generations of students to come will be able to use them.
“It’s something that’s helping every single student in this building,” said LaBelle.
The instruments should be arriving as soon as possible, likely in smaller shipments, but likely over the course of the next three months.
Dyehouse, the superintendent of the small independent district in northern Pulaski that teaches elementary and junior high students, was very pleased to see his school receive the grant.
“(LaBelle) was the one who applied for it; all I had to do was write a letter of recommendation on why I thought she was deserving and our kids were deserving,” he said. “... I’ve had other teachers over the years that have applied for that. It’s the first time I can remember ever getting it as an administrator, whether I was in Lincoln County or Berea or wherever I was at the time. It’s a really, really big deal.”
Dyehouse said the arts are important at Science Hill, and that the school is trying to get a performance band organized to go out and compete and travel like the school had “years ago,” he noted. He said the pep band will be playing at ballgames this year and will perform the National Anthem on “Alumni Night” this November 14.
LaBelle has been a music teacher at Science Hill for about three-and-a-half years, but is an alumnus as well and a Pulaski County High School graduate. The success of the music program at the school is a point of pride for her on several levels then, not least of which is simply as a lover of music and everything that it can do for a young person.
“Music education is so important because it helps (students) first of all academically; it uses all parts of the brain, it helps them in other classes,” she said. “But most importantly, it helps them to build friendships, it helps them build confidence in themselves in being able to do something. It helps them to express their emotions.
“Music is a very mental and emotional thing, and sometimes it helps you cope with those stresses of life. Even in middle school, it’s hard sometimes. So music is a way for you to express yourself and hopefully fall in love with something and maybe make it a career one day,” she added. “Imagine a movie without music. It would be so boring. Music is so foundational.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.