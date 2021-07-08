The sights. The sounds. The smell of the funnel cakes.
The Pulaski County Fair is back in 2021 after becoming one of the many events to cancel last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was hard not having a fair last year,” said Fair Board President Ryan Cash. He noted that the event has been an annual occurrence in the county since the 1950s. “It’s hard to miss a year.”
The Pulaski County Fair Board puts every dime earned back into the Fairgrounds, which they purchased from the Jaycees organization. This has allowed them to make improvements to the venue, such as doubling the size of the midway to allow for more rides and games, and putting down gravel to help eliminate mud. However, income is also necessary to the basics of running any event or business — and that income wasn’t there in 2020.
“We still had bills to pay and insurance to pay for,” said Cash. “We took a pretty good hit, but I’ve talked with a lot of other fairs that went on this year, and they seemed to have a pretty good turn-out. They’re all bouncing back, so if the weather turns in our favor, we’re hoping for a good year.”
This year’s Pulaski County Fair, held as always at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds at 25 McClendon Road, off of West Ky. 80, will take place during the week of July 17-24.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with $12 admission every day except Saturday, July 17, which is AG Day, with a $5 admission. The swine show begins at 9 a.m., goats at noon, sheep at 3 p.m. and beef cattle will be shown at 6 p.m.
After taking off Sunday, on Monday, come back for the pageants — Miss Pre-Teen at 6 p.m. and Miss Pulaski County Pageant at 6:45. The lawn mower pull is at 7:30 p.m.
See the “Pulaski County Fair Pageants” Facebook page for more information on the pageant events.
Tuesday, July 20 will feature the Miss Teen Pageant at 6 p.m., Little Miss and Mr. Pageant at 6:45 p.m., and Rolling Stone Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
Get ready to rumble on Wednesday, July 21 with the small car demolition derby at 8 p.m., and back Thursday, July 22 for agricultural exhibits at 5 p.m., the Pretty Baby pageants at 5:30 p.m., and the large car demolition derby at 8 p.m.
Friday, July 23 features ag exhibits at 5 p.m., the TNT Truck and Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m., and Ohio Valley Wrestling at 7:30 p.m. Things close out Saturday, July 24 with another earlier start, including the Sparkling Stars Pageant, ag exhibits at 5 p.m., and TNT Truck and Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m.
Midway rides, games and more, provided by Kissel Entertainment begin at 6 p.m. every day but Saturday, July 17.
Visit “Pulaski County Fair” (@pulaski.fair) or www.pulaskicountyfairky.com for more information.
