My name is Keegan Harris, and I am the new reporter for the Commonwealth Journal.
Yes, “new” is a bit of a misnomer. Those who read the paper regularly may recognize my name, however I felt I would wait on writing my introductory column until after I had gotten my feet wet.
Now that I’ve worked for the Commonwealth Journal for more than a month, I feel ready to tell a bit about myself. I’m a life-long resident of Somerset, Ky. and I’m a 2015 graduate of Southwestern High School (Go Warriors!). I love linguistics, video games, and spending time with my brothers. and no, while I do love Chris Harris who also writes for the paper, he is not my brother, and he and I share no relation.
An alumnus of Campbellsville University, I triple-majored in Spanish, Film, and Broadcasting. My time at Campbellsville inspired my love of writing and appreciation for diversity and the world as a whole.
Everything about my first month of reporting has been great. Talking to the people of Somerset and learning about what goes on in people’s lives is my favorite thing to do. Every story I write, I try to demonstrate not only the beauty in humanity but also the tenacity and hard-working spirit of the people of this city and this county. As a product of this city, I feel it’s my job to promote her and ensure her people feel comfortable and at home.
Without local print journalism, our news system would fall apart and I feel so incredibly blessed that I play one small part in it.
Some of my favorite stories I’ve written include my reporting on the Donato’s workers who deserve so much credit for what they provided to the people of Eastern Kentucky, my story for the UAW who were genuinely some of the nicest people, and my coverage of God’s Food Pantry and their generosity to those in need.
Kind-heartedness and camaraderie are the common themes in all these stories. However, of all the stories I’ve covered, there is one which stands out the most as an example of this, and that’s a story I covered during my first couple of weeks as a reporter: These are our mountains, these are our people.
In this story, I told about the flooding of Eastern Kentucky and the work of Malva Crawford-Gorman and her neighbors to provide for those who were affected by the flooding. My interview with Mrs. Crawford-Gorman is what made me realize I was going to love writing for the Commonwealth Journal. The story she told me of the flooding broke my heart. I couldn’t believe what people were going through so close to us. Families were losing homes. One moment they had all they needed, the next moment they had nothing.
Rarely, does one come away from such a story with anything positive to say, but this was different. I was blown away by the altruism of the people of Eastern Kentucky and Kentucky as a whole. Reading the news in today’s world can leave one with a feeling that all is lost. It feels the world is hopeless at times and that there is so much evil in this world. However, finding the good of working people and their willingness to consolidate their power to overcome obstacles and heal wounds are maybe the most beautiful things in the world. No matter what we go through, human beings have a way of showing their solidarity… showing their mutual love and respect for each other and a shared duty to aid those who need a helping hand.
As I continue to write for this community I love, I hope the people of Somerset-Pulaski County continue to prove to me the goodness in all of us.
