If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? If that something strange is the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center, maybe you call Roadside America.
The museum, based in the downstairs area of the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center made the most recent "Sight of the Week" on www.roadsideamerica.com.
Roadside America, which bills itself on its webpage as "Your Online Guide to Offbeat Tourist Attractions" started in 1994. It originally took the form of published books, but launched a website in 1996, and would go on to release a phone app, allowing the user to search any location on the continent and plan vacations and getaways around the kind of curiosities that one might find on a road trip.
"They have over 15,000 location entries, from the world's largest ball of string, to miracle water sources, to the last remaining Muffler Men sculptures in the country," said Kyle Kadel, owner and operator of the Paranormal Museum. "... It’s Route 66, and everything that goes along with that way of life. Every week they highlight a different tourist attraction, usually one their small staff has visited in person."
Kadel said that few weeks ago, Ken Smith, senior editor and an original creator of Roadside America, stopped in the museum as part of a work trip. He stayed for a few hours while Kadel gave him a tour and sat down for an interview with him.
"While he was here, he was very complimentary, and really ‘got’ the museum in a way that often times the average guest doesn’t appreciate," said Kadel. "It was the highest praise the museum has ever received, from the loudest voice in the field."
Better still, Kadel and Smith had a follow-up phone interview last week to get some of the details down, which is when Smith informed him that the museum — which first opened in 2017 — was chosen as a "Sight of the Week," to be given the spotlight on the website.
Locations chosen as "Sight of the Week" get permanently archived on the featured section of the Roadside America website.
"I was flattered, it's one of the biggest honors the museum has ever received, and truly validating to be recognized from such an authority on the tourism industry," said Kadel. "It’s a huge gain for our reputation, and historically brings a big bump of visitors. I'm excited for what this kind of attention can bring, not only to the museum, but to our building and downtown community."
The International Paranormal Museum and Research Center plays host to a number of displays and items representing all corners of the quirky and macabre — everything from haunted dolls to lake monster-themed soda bottles, along with bits of regional lore, such as the Mothman of West Virginia and Hopkinsville’s alleged alien encounter. Over the years, it's proven a popular draw to the Cooper Center, bringing over 15,000 people into downtown Somerset by Kadel's count.
"We’ve been featured in many documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and websites, that have introduced our museum, building, and city to well over five million potential visitors," said Kadel. "And we wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without the support of our community, and the opportunity given to us by the Cooper Community Arts Center."
In a quote sent to Kadel, Smith exhibited appreciation for what the Paranormal Museum has accomplished.
"As senior editor of Roadside America, I've been to hundreds of unusual museums," said Smith. "Kyle has taken an especially unusual — and difficult — museum subject and made it visual and fun. That's rare! Kyle clearly cares about his museum, and it shows."
The feature on the Roadside America website describes the museum, what it offers, and shares some of Kadel's observations both about the strangeness of the Pulaski County area and the items in the displays.
"To Kyle's credit he has taken the paranormal, an often evidence-free discipline, and turned it into an entertaining museum," it reads. "The cozy basement seems like an appropriate space for such a bizarro subject, and Kyle — with a good eye for display and lighting — has packed it with exhibits ranging from a two-headed duck, to a voodoo doll filled with human teeth, to Charles Manson's toenail clippings."
Read the "Sight of the Week" article on the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center at www.roadsideamerica.com/story/59634.
