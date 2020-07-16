A Nancy man was arrested and charged this past weekend in connection with a vehicle theft investigation involving his step-mother’s car.
Carlos Dewayne Helton, 30, of 54 Pierce Lane, Nancy, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle) and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention center.
On Saturday, July 11, deputies responded to the Pierce Lane address regarding a stolen vehicle they believed might be at that location, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, which reported that when the deputies arrived, they saw Helton leaving the residence through a window. Deputies were able to stop him, according to the sheriff’s report.
“When asked what he was driving, Helton indicated it was a Honda passenger car sitting in the driveway, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was confirmed by Pulaski County 911 to be stolen; Capt. Troy McLin was investigating the original theft with the sheriff’s office.
The initial theft report occurred on July 6, when the suspect’s step-mother reported the vehicle stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Helton is due to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on August 12, 2020.
This investigation continues by Deputy Kyle Edwards and will be presented to a Pulaski County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.