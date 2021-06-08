A Nancy resident has been arrested on sex-crime charges involving a child after an investigation.
Michael Fitzwater, 60, was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile victim which took place "years ago" in Boone County, according to investigators.
According to published reports, a boy came to the Boone County Sheriff's Office earlier this month and reported that Fitzwater forcefully touched him years ago.
Authorities said that through an investigation detectives were able to obtain admissions from Fitzwater on at least some of the unlawful sexual acts which allegedly happened on multiple occasions.
"Additionally, the investigation revealed that Fitzwater committed the sexual acts against the victim by force," said Boone County Sheriff's Office officials.
After obtaining a warrant of arrest on June 7, the United States Marshals Service arrested Fitzwater at his current residence in Nancy that day.
Fitzwater now faces several charges, including one count of incest, five counts of sodomy 1st degree and five counts of sexual abuse 1st degree.
He is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center with a cash bond set at $500,000.
