A Nancy man was injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident on Ky. 196.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Brandon Smith responded to the scene where a 2003 Toyota Tundra was on its top. The Tundra, operated by Ernest Larch, 59, of Nancy, was pulling a small fishing boat.
Larch was treated at the scene and transported by the Somerset/Pulaski EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. A LCRH spokesperson said Wednesday Larch was treated at the hospital and discharged. Larch was alone in the vehicle.
A news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said it appeared the vehicle was traveling westbound and was heading into some "S curves" on Ky. 196 when Larch lost control, struck an embankment and overturned. The truck sustained major damage, while the boat and trailer sustained only minor damage. Wet roads may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to the release.
The Nancy Fire Department arrived at the scene and assisted with the injured and assisted the Sheriff’s Office during their investigation.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
