A Nancy woman has been arrested in connection to a reported theft from a construction site on Parkers Mill Way in Somerset.
Ashley D. Sowder, 36, has been charged with Receiving Stolen Property of $10,000 or more, Resisting Arrest and two Failure to Appear warrants.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Bret Thomas responded to the report of a trailer being stolen from a construction site on Wednesday.
After the trailer was reported as stolen, two suspects came back to the property in an attempt to remove a vehicle from the area.
The subjects were confronted by the victims, and during that confrontation a female fled the area on foot.
Through investigation, Sowder was identified as the suspect. The vehicle Sowder reportedly fled from matched that of the one observed in neighboring surveillance video footage as being the suspect’s vehicle.
Deputy Thomas later received a tip that the stolen property was at an address in Columbia, and contacted Kentucky State Police, Post 15 for assistance.
Post 15 Troopers responded to White Oak Church Rd. in Columbia, where the trailer and nearly all the reported stolen property was located. Sowder was also located at that area.
This incident is still under investigation, and further charges could be pending.
