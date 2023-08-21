A Nancy woman was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for, among many charges, attempting to burn down Henderson Fuel.
Norma Jean Walker, 60, was sentenced Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court by Judge Eddy Montgomery.
The total sentence, 15 years and six months, was handed down for second-degree Arson, third-degree Burglary and first-degree Bail Jumping.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton, a suspect was accused of attempting to burn down Henderson Fuel in June 2019 by pouring oil and setting it on fire.
An investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office determined that Walker – an ex-employee – had set the fire.
In a separate investigation, Walker was caught shoplifting from the Somerset Walmart in June 2019. The Somerset Police Department determined that Walker had previously been banned from Walmart, making this charge third-degree Burglary.
While the burglary and arson cases were pending, Walker was release on bond and failed to appear for court in June 2021. She was subsequently indicted for felony bail jumping. She remained on the run until she was placed back in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center in May 2023.
Dalton thanked the owners and staff of Henderson Fuel for their cooperation during this lengthy case, which he said was delayed due to COVID-19 and the defendant’s flight. He also thanked the PCSO and the SPD for their efforts in the investigation.
