A local community member and well-known figure received both an award and a standing ovation at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Nathan Fisher, founder of Quest Counseling, received the first-ever Martin Luther King, Jr. Acts of Service Award from the City of Somerset.
In receiving his award from Mayor Alan Keck, the counselor and public speaker was unusually quiet.
“I’m speechless today,” he told the crowd.
That was odd, coming from a man who recently told the Commonwealth Journal that he enjoyed public speaking.
He has spoken at schools and recently at the state Baptist Convention, despite have a speech impediment in the form of a stutter.
“I go to schools to talk about bullying and suicide. I talk about breaking the cycles. I educate people for mental health, and I do this in front of large crowds,” he said.
“I do it just to show that things you may think are a crutch, they don’t have to stop you from reaching your dream. So, who would have thought that a little guy that stutters would get up in front of hundreds of people and do speeches. Not me, but I do it all the time now.”
On top of this, the city’s press release on the award stated that Fisher counsels the faith community about managing stress and has coached school professionals through the anxieties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also serves on several boards, such as the Housing Authority board, the Community Care board and the Somerset Rotary Club.
Fisher also partners with Hope Springs to help spread awareness of mental health issues throughout the community.
He does all this on top of being the founder of Quest Counseling, which he and his wife, Jada Gilmore Fisher, opened in 2017.
They have offices in four local schools, and recently opened an office in Lincoln County and serves five schools in that county as well.
In introducing Fisher during the council meeting, Mayor Keck said it was an honor and a privilege to present the award.
“This individual over the last several years has become a friend, somebody who has challenged me a little bit when I needed it, who has been willing to serve the community on a board when asked, but also, I have seen invest both in young and old alike,” Keck said.
The City of Somerset usually does something to celebrate Black History Month, but this year officials decided to do something different than the norm, Keck said.
Health Somerset Director Kathy Perkins Townsend came up with the idea to have an Acts of Service Award to honor MLK.
Fisher was nominated by Quest office manager Brandy Thomas, saying he “is a fantastic example of utilizing your voice to impact the individual and the community,” following King’s example.
The city plans to give out the award annually, and will begin taking nominations on the next Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Jan. 16, 2023.
