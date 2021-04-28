A group of local pastors will be hosting the return of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 6 in the Judicial Center Plaza, and, at least for some, the day will hold special significance, coming out of a year of dealing with trials and tribulations.
Pastor Mark Harrell and Associate Pastor Chris Edwards of Victory Christian Fellowship Church are helping to get the word out about the National Day of Prayer, which will begin at noon and last around 45 minutes. The event is sponsored by Pastors for Transformation, a group of like-minded pastors from various area churches.
As Harrell explains, the Day of Prayer was not held last year due to COVID-19.
That makes this year’s event so much more meaningful, Edwards said.
“This is something really tremendous that we need to be involved in. Our country needs more now than ever to be surrounded in prayer,” he said.
The theme this year is LOVE, LIFE and LIBERTY, and the goal is to pray for as many people who have been impacted by the past year’s events as possible – national leaders, local leaders, schools, educators, churches, families, first responders, military personnel, hospitals and medical personnel.
“We want to make it very patriotic, and honor our heritage as a nation,” Harrell said. “Just an opportunity for Christians from different churches to gather.
“… It’s not a time to be critical. It’s not a time to be judgmental. It’s a time to pray for our country.”
Everyone is encouraged to attend – no matter what church you belong to, they said. Social distancing will be observed, so the event may be more spread out than in years past.
Also, Harrell said he is aware that the event is taking place on a work day, which means people are encouraged to come and go as needed.
He even suggested bringing your lunch if you are attending on a lunch break.
People may want to bring a lawn chair if they don’t want to stand for the entire service, he said.
Different pastors throughout the event will take turns leading the group in prayer, making presentations or singing.
It’s also a chance to bring some stability to the lives of those who need it, Edwards said.
“At a time like this, prayer can bring some stability to things that have been so out of whack. Prayer can really stabilize and bring some consistency back that people have lost,” he said.
At the same time, both Edwards and Harrell say they see hope.
“People are flooding the churches now, excited to be together,” Harrell said.
He said that not everyone has returned in-person to Victory, but week by week more people are showing up. They do still have a lot of people watching weekly services online, he said.
But most importantly, Edwards said, many people have started to focus on what is important in their lives.
“We’ve truly learned what is essential, as we’ve heard that word,” he said. “And prayer is definitely essential, without question.”
