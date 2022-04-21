The National Day of Prayer will be returning this year on Thursday, May 5.
Hosted locally by Pastors For Transformation, the National Day of Prayer has long been recognized as a day in which members of all denominations can join each other and pray together.
This year, Pulaski’s Day of Prayer is set to take place at noon in the plaza of the Pulaski County Judicial Center.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.” The concept comes from Colossians 2:6-7 in which followers of Jesus are called to “continue to walk in Him, being rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith...”
Pastor Mark Harrell of Victory Christian Fellowship Church and leader of the Pastors For Transformation, said the program usually lasts around 45 minutes.
Pastors from several different area churches will take turns praying for several different categories.
“We will be praying for our nation, our state and county, the officials and families, and schools. We’ll cover a variety of areas during prayer time,” Harrell said.
He added that everyone was invited, and extended a special invitation to those who have served or are serving in the military.
The program will also have music, with students from Somerset Christian School participating.
Folks are invited to bring their own lawn chairs if they wish, he said.
In the run up to the Day of Prayer, Harrell admitted that he will be praying ahead of time – in this case, for good weather.
He has not yet made alternate plans in case of bad weather, but he said he will be keeping an eye on forecasts in the days ahead, and will make plans if needed.
The Day of Prayer is important to him, Harrell said, because it means seeing people from all over Pulaski join in.
“You’ll see people from different churches, but you’re all together – working together, praying together and creating that atmosphere.”
And the unity of the event is one of the most important aspects to him, he said.
“It’s a kingdom thing,” he said. “It’s not a denominational thing, or a one-church thing. It’s a kingdom principle, and I like anything that’s kingdom minded.” building everyone up.
