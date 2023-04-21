“The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” So says James 5:16, and so says a group of local pastors who want to share prayer and fellowship.
The National Day of Prayer is held every year on the first Thursday in May, and Pastors for Transformation host the annual event locally for Pulaskians who which to join in.
This year, it will be held Thursday, May 4 in the Judicial Center Plaza from noon to 12:45 p.m.
The theme for 2023’s National Day of Prayer follows the Bible verse quoted above. It is an interdenominational event, open to everyone.
“We’re asking all believers – Christians – to come out and join us,” said Mark Harrell, pastor at Victory Christian Fellowship Church.
The event will be held outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Harrell said that if inclement weather is expected, a decision on how to proceed will take place a few days prior to the event.
This year’s program will follow the same pattern as in years past. Harrell said local musicians will perform, including students from Somerset Christian School.
Then, local pastors will take turns leading the crowd in prayer for various categories.
Harrell said prayer will be given for government – any elected official of any capacity is welcome to attend – as well as all first responders; active military and veterans; schools and educators; churches; families and the family unit; and, last but not least, awakening and revival.
“It just a time to meet other believers and Christians,” Harrell stressed. “It’s not a political rally. We’re not there to say who to vote for. It’s a time to support those who are in office and pray for them.”
People are invited to bring lawn chairs if they wish, he said.
The Day of Prayer is a national even, where groups from around of the country will be joining to “mobilize unified public and personal prayer for America,” according to the National Day of Prayer website.
The site states that every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.
The local host, Pastors for Transformation, is a group of like-hearted, like-minded ministers who gather monthly for fellowship and prayer with each other, Harrell said. The organization aims to build camaraderie with each other.
“We’re for each other to succeed,” he said.
