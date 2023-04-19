The Shroud of Turin remains one of the world’s most enduring mysteries. Believed to be the linen cloth in which the body of Jesus was wrapped following the Crucifixtion, the shroud has been the subject of speculation and debate for generations.
And next month, those intrigued by it here in Pulaski County can learn more about it without having to go to Italy.
The Knights of Columbus Council 14128 — a civic organization known best perhaps for their annual Lenten fish fries at St. Mildred Catholic church — is bringing the “Man of the Shroud” touring exhibit here to Somerset, all about the Shroud of Turin.
The mystery of the shroud involves the markings on it, showing the image of a human male. Many believe this is the image of Jesus Himself, possibly burned into the cloth at the point of the resurrection.
Though there are questions about the shroud’s dating and authenticity, many within the church see it as a holy relic and evidence of a miracle. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about the shroud — and help you make up your own mind.
“There’s a shrine in Chicago, called the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe at Marytown,” said Martin Hranicky of the Knights of Columbus. “They spent many years getting this put together and now they offer it to different groups as a traveling exhibit to show off the history of the shroud and the science behind it.”
The shroud itself is not coming to Somerset, but an exact replica that people can see up close will be available for the public’s consideration.
“The actual shroud is in Turin Italy, at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist,” said Hranicky. “They very, very seldom let anybody see that thing. It’s in a glass container with argon gas protecting it. Nobody touches it anymore physically, and it never comes out in the public.”
In addition to the life-size replica of the shroud — 14 feet long by four feet wide — the exhibit will also feature a visual representation of the Crucifixion itself, with a physical recreation of Christ on the cross. It “shows all of the wounds that Jesus received while being crucified,” said Hranicky. “It shows where the crowd of thorns was, and where the spear pierced his side.”
There are also a number of information panels telling about the history of the shroud, the scientific examinations of it, and all kinds of relevant information about the unique artifact. The exhibit functions as a self-guided tour, noted Hranicky, though there will be people there to help attendees if they need anything.
The tour has gone a number of different places — Somerset is scheduled to be one of only nine this year, according to the schedule at kolbeshrine.org.
“A gentleman named Kurt Sosa over in Corbin, his council wanted to bring (the exhibit to this area), and he contacted some local councils around him to find out if they also wanted to bring it to their churches,” said Hranicky. “So it’s actually going to be in Corbin before it comes to Somerset, and from Somerset it’s going to Richmond. He had to sign up for it a full year ago to get it reserved to come here.”
The exhibit will be in the activities center beside St. Mildred Catholic Church, located at 203 South Central Avenue in Somerset, and is free to the public. It will be available to see on Tuesday, May 9 through Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 13 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“So far, we have got quite a bit of interest,” said Hranicky. “... We’re putting out some flyers at the local churches, we’ve even put them up in some of the schools.”
While no one on this earth may ever learn the absolute truth about the Shroud of Turin, it absolutely sparks strong feelings in those who learn about it.
“I’ve always thought that (the shroud) was amazing,” said Hranicky. “You look at this thing, and you can see the image of Christ in it. You sit there and go, ‘Is it real? Is it not real?’ It’s one of those things you just have to take on faith.”
