A group gathered in downtown Somerset Saturday, braving the freezing temperatures to show their support and love to a group of men and women from the Kentucky National Guard who are being deployed overseas.
Members of the Kentucky National Guard Bravo Company 1-149th Infantry left from the National Guard Armory in three large buses, traveled down East Mount Vernon towards the Fountain Square, then turned onto Main Street, being met with cheers, well-wishes and American flags all the way down the line.
While he could not say where exactly the guardsmen were going, Armory Manager SFC Phillip Stickler said this week that they would likely be gone for about a year.
“We’re hoping that everything goes well and that they will be able to make it home in time for the holidays next year,” he said.
That doesn’t make it any easier for the families of those being deployed, since it’s taking place right around the holidays this year.
Buffy House, the mother of guardsman Hunter Thomas said it was “horrible” to be seeing him off before Christmas.
“They told us last year at Thanksgiving-time that they would have them deployed this year. So they did give us a year to know, and we’re thankful that he got to be home for Thanksgiving this year,” House said.
Thomas’s grandmother, Virginia Perry, was also thankful to have Thanksgiving with him before he left.
“We did have a good Thanksgiving with him. We took lots of pictures. I always tell my kids to take lots of pictures,” she said.
As a grandmother, Perry said it was hard seeing him leave, no matter what time of year it is.
“When you’ve not been separated from your children and your grandkids for a long period of time, this is going to be really hard. It’s going to be our first Christmas without him,” she said.
“I’m so very proud of him, he gave me a little necklace, and I’ve got it on today,” she added.
Perry is from Eubank, while House said she and Thomas were from Woodstock.
Among those gathered on East Mount Vernon to see Thomas off were his step-father, Jammie House, his sisters and brothers-in-law, and the pastor from his church.
The family were planning to meet with Thomas’s father, London resident Earl Thomas, in Lexington Saturday afternoon where the guardsmen will go through a deployment ceremony.
Both grandmother and mother had words for Thomas before he left.
When asked what she would say to him, Perry said, “I’m proud of him, and ‘grrrr.’ That’s his love word.”
His mother said she had words of advice.
“I told Hunter two things before he left: To always remember his God loves him, and that his momma loves him. And that we’re just so proud of him for serving our country.”
House also had words of encouragement for other families.
“We’re really proud of all the servicemen from this area that have grown up with him and served with him, and we’re praying for them and their families also,” she said.
