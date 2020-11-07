One could say that the first Jeep Nationals event has gone swimmingly.
Held at SomerSplash Water Park, the event's first day was organized by Somernites Cruise and sponsored by the Don Franklin Family of Jeep Dealerships. Jeeps both modern and classic packed the parking lot on Saturday. No matter the preference, it seemed that the love for Jeeps is something that runs in the family.
"This is right down my alley," Ronnie Carey of Junction City, Ky., said. "I'm 67 years old and I've messed around with Jeeps my whole life."
Carey got his first Jeep at the age of 21 and passed his love for the vehicle on to his son, Major Michael Carey, who has served in the Kentucky National Guard for 26 years.
"He developed a love for Jeeps like me," Carey said. "He took his driver's test in a Jeep."
The retired firefighter is currently rebuilding a 1953 Willys M38 for the younger Carey but brought his own 1952 model to show at the Nationals. Carey first noticed the vehicle "in the back corner of a fire station" in Paintsville about 20 years ago.
"I begged and pleaded with them and they finally sold it to me," Carey said. "I worked on it for five or six years before I got it running.…It was used by the Division of Forestry in eastern Kentucky and they blew the engine up. That's what finally got it to me."
Carey rebuilt the engine and stripped the Jeep of its red paint — revealing most of its original markings from the Korean War era. "It's kind of a museum piece."
Katie Mae Sager, born in Vermont but now a proud Pulaski Countian, is currently on her third Jeep, a 2016 Wrangler Backcountry Edition JKU. None of her vehicles have been just for show.
"I like to show it but I love to actually enjoy it," Sager said, adding that she spends most weekends trail riding. "A lot of people bring the brand new ones but that's what I bought it for…daily driving and to play with it."
As with the Careys, Sager's love for Jeeps is a family tradition. "My father actually had one as well as my uncle," she said. "It's always kind of been in the family."
The Somernites Jeep Nationals event continues Sunday with a “Rattlesnake Run,” the scenic route along Ky. 192. The tour leaves General Burnside Island at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.