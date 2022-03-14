NCAA Tournament Preview section coming out Tuesday

Nellean Elizabeth Debord, 87, Somerset, passed away, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her daughter's residence. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Griffin and Bro. Timothy Lewis officiating. Burial will …
RICE, Lois Ann Tarter Age 86 of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents Mel C. and Ruby E. Tarter, sisters Betty Toombs and Darlene Fox, and brother Leroy Tarter. She is survived by her two sons Ed Ri…
