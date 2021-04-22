With the thumping beat of the “Cha Cha Slide” and “Cotton Eye Joe” ringing out through the building, the students of A New Beginning Achievement Center got to getting their grooves on as part of a Spring Formal held Wednesday afternoon.
And having a dance where everyone got dressed up to the nines and ate a catered dinner was a unique experience for some of them, as New Beginning’s Behavior Analyst Beth Kozak explained, because many had not experienced their proms when they were in high school.
“This has given our students an opportunity to have an experience that most of them have never had,” she said.
New Beginnings is an agency that focuses on teaching skills to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Those could be life skills or job training, giving them the tools they need to land their dream job.
As much as they work, however, they need to have a little fun as well.
New Beginning’s Executive Director Rachael Jenkins explained that about once a month, the center tries to give a rewards day to everyone who has been working hard. It gives the group a chance to try out new, fun experiences.
Before the COVID pandemic, those rewards days included going bowling or going to the planetarium at Eastern Kentucky University.
But during COVID, reward days were a little more subdued. Last month was the first time they had done anything major – a “fun day” outside where students could play games.
As Jenkins explained, when someone won a game, they got to draw a prize from a prize bag.
Student Cozy Ball drew a prize that allowed him to choose the next reward day, and he decided that he wanted a fancy Spring Formal dance.
When asked why he chose that particular activity, Ball said, “Because when I was in high school I enjoyed both of my proms.”
“We hit the ground running to start planning it,” Jenkins said, lining up people to help with the food, venue and attire.
According to Jenkins, instructor Lisa Adams took on the job of coordinating the event and was tasked with getting everybody an outfit.
Then, there was the location, which turned out to be The Fifth Quarter on East Racetrack Road.
Jenkins praised Fifth Quarter’s owner, Melissa Irvin, who she said did a phenomenal job in getting it together for them.
Jenkins also thanked several people who donated dresses and suits for the event, such as Princess Prom Project coordinators Kelly Leigh, Jennifer Johnson, Jessica Masten and Julena Edwards; Sierra Snyder from London; Cloa Hardy from Bronston; and the Twice as Nice Thrift Store.
They also thanked the Campbellsville Cosmetology and Barber school in helping get everyone hair cuts and all styled up for the dance.
Jenkins also thanked Tyra and Adam Shelton for helping with catering, all of New Beginnings’ instructors who donated food, and several high school students who volunteered to help serve the lunch.
While Ball said he didn’t plan on dancing, he did say he was enjoying the festivities.
“I would say my favorite part so far has been being dressed like this and having pictures taken of us,” he said.
