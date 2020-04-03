There's a lot of talent here in Pulaski County.
But on one new media program, it's not just good talent -- it's the best.
Here's some good news in the midst of seemingly nothing but bad over the last few weeks: The "BEST STARS Radio and Digital Media Show" debuted on WTLO radio (97.7 FM or 1480 AM) Wednesday, the brainchild of local radio personality Brian Simmons.
"It's a show that takes you behind the scenes of the thriving creative artists’ scene with Somerset, Ky., as the origination and nucleus of highlighting artists with hometown feel and worldwide appeal," said Simmons, a lively natural showman.
Simmons, a native of Hopkinsville who came to Somerset in April 2018, has had his hands in numerous jars business-wise, including motivational speaking. However, in May of 2019 he got the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream of being a radio host with Forcht Broadcasting locally, taking over the helm of the popular "Dial-A-Deal" program along with another by his same name, Brian Covert.
"I absolutely love being a radio personality, first and foremost. Having the opportunity to live this dream in Somerset and with Forcht Broadcasting is priceless. Everything fits so well.
"I have a passion for people and performance," added Simmons, also a local stage actor. "Although I have always known from a very early age that acting and broadcasting were career goals in life, it wasn’t until one of my high school teachers took an interest in guiding me towards what she felt were my talents – talking and making people laugh."
Thus, Simmons has long had an interest in merging some of his key performance media interests: broadcasting ad radio music shows.
"As a child, I used to create radio shows in imitation of Wolfman Jack, Casey Kasem, Don Cornelius, Dick Clark and the many local on air personalities from my youth at WHOP in Hopkinsville and WABD in Clarksville, Tenn.," he said. "When I moved to Somerset ... I recognized an abundance of talent at local open mics and of course at Master Musicians Festival. However, I didn’t see a lot happening in terms of getting these super talented artists into the ears of mass listening audiences."
To that end, Simmons started partnering and working locally with many of the artists and production personnel in this area to view as many performers in the area as he could over the past two years.
"There are many people in the arts and entertainment world that gave me feedback which kept fueling the feeling that Somerset was the correct combination to make this happen," he said. "Once I started working as a radio personality with Forcht Broadcasting and saw just how close I was to making this goal a reality, full speed ahead kicked in.
"In order for the show to be a reality, a lot of serendipity had to happen … and I mean a lot," he added. Most importantly, he said, Mike Tarter and Kevin Wilson at Forcht Broadcasting were willing to hear out Simmons' vision for the show and give him the opportunity to debut it on "such a legacy station as WTLO."
The "BEST STARS Radio and Digital Media Show" will typically feature at least three of a particular musician's creations along with in-depth and insightful interviews that go "beyond the surface of the tunes," said Simmons. The show will feature concerts, festivals, awards, performance dates and tour schedules, and industry news as it relates to the artists' lives and musical journeys.
"The live component to the show is key to the impact and hearts that are touched by the stories," said Simmons. "'Live' means real … right now. You are getting it raw. People like to know the inside scoop straight from the source and the artist. It also allows the content to always be fresh and relevant."
As the show evolves, Simmons plans to add a couple of new camera angles and other features that will have the listening audience interacting with the artist on live digital streams.
The live show airs weekly on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on WTLO and is recorded and rebroadcast on Saturday at 9 a.m. immediately after Dial-A-Deal. The video livestream is on the WTLO Radio Facebook page and the videos will reside on both Facebook timelines for The BEST STARS Radio and WTLO Radio pages.
"I’m still on cloud 11!!" said Simmons after the initial episode aired on Wednesday, April 1, featuring Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms.. "The first show went extremely well. We had about three inside bloopers that I can laugh about with my fellow radio personality and Program Manager at Somerset 106 and WTLO, Greg Moore. He has helped me with all of the production aspects and programming of the show."
Simmons added that social media users offered up over 90 comments on the Facebook Live feed, with "a very positive response from all."
Simmons thanked The Neighborhood of Somerset and shirtfactoryusa.com for "believing in and seeing the vision for the show," and also recognized community partners Flashback Theater and McNeil Music Center
Visit thebeststars.com for more information. The show also has presences on Facebook and Instagram.
Simmons has high hopes for the program -- including eventually getting it to nationally syndicated status. He said he's already in discussion with another station within the Forcht Broadcasting family to have the show essentially go regional.
"My goal of a nationally syndicated show was part of my original goals as a budding broadcaster at Murray State University during my freshman year," said Simmons. "The benefit to our local performers is tremendous. With many of the national broadcasting companies owning several stations, syndication can be a short journey as easy as it can be a long one. The key is to have a radio show that has top quality content that drives listeners to tune in and support the sponsors and supporters of the show.
"I firmly feel a national show goal might not be far away," he added. "The relationships with the state and national broadcasting associations will be helpful in my effort."
