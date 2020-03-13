District 4 Constable Gary E. Baldock is facing new charges in connection to the March 6 shootout that came about as federal authorities tried to arrest him.
In a criminal complaint filed Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Baldock has been charged with Aggravated Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred around 6 a.m. March 6 as FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) agents and other law enforcement officials attempted to arrest Baldock at his home on Mountain View Drive in connection to a federal indictment returned on February 27.
In that indictment, Baldock and District 5 Constable Michael Wallace are charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights — accused of having "knowingly and willfully conspired together to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate persons within Pulaski County, Kentucky, in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States, specifically their right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures by one acting under color of law and the right to be free from the deprivation of property without due process of law by one acting under color of law."
Wallace was taken into custody without incident on March 6 and arraigned later that afternoon, entering a plea of not guilty. He was released after the hearing on the condition that he not be involved in any investigations nor perform any law enforcement duties.
Baldock, on the other hand, is accused of wounding an FBI agent and was himself wounded as agents attempted to take him into custody.
In an affidavit filed to support the new charges against the constable, FBI Special Agent David Lowery wrote in part, "Upon arriving at the residence, law enforcement personnel activated the emergency lights on their vehicles. Using a loudspeaker, FBI personnel announced their presence, calling out to the residence and announcing Baldock’s name multiple times. After Baldock would not respond, FBI personnel breached the front and rear doors to the residence. Agents outside the rear entry to the residence observed Baldock standing inside the residence with his hand on a holstered pistol. An agent repeatedly ordered Baldock to drop the gun while identifying himself as “FBI.” Baldock then brandished the firearm and began shooting at the agents. An FBI agent was shot and wounded by Baldock during the exchange. FBI personnel were wearing identifying clothing that identified them as law enforcement personnel."
Baldock was reported to have been taken to a Lexington hospital — where he and the FBI agent also wounded were last reported to be in stable condition, with no new word until Baldock's arraignment was scheduled for Friday afternoon at the U.S. District Court in Lexington.
What plea Baldock entered in court was not immediately available. He is being represented by Lexington defense attorney Dan Carman, who had not returned a message at press time.
In regard to the conspiracy charge, an initial trial date for Baldock and Wallace has been tentatively scheduled for May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.