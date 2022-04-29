The ribbon has been cut, and business is bustling at the new Grand Central Motor Vehicle Licensing branch of the Pulaski County Clerk’s office.
County Clerk Linda Burnett wasn’t able to attend because of a temporary illness, but the ribbon cutting for the new facility in the former First & Farmers Bank building at Grand Central Place shopping center on South U.S. 27 was held on Wednesday, April 27, and Burnett reported that it went “really well.”
The facility itself has been open since April 18, offering a public service area for general questions and a dealers’ area, four tellers stations, a disabled-accessible station, and three drive-thru lanes. The larger space will allow for more personnel to be added to the six deputy clerks that had been stationed at the Somerset Mall. The Grand Central location effectively replaces the Clerk’s branch that had been in the mall.
“Everybody seems to love it down there,” said Burnett of the Grand Central branch. “They walk in and they’ve got plenty of room to move around. Easy in-and-out. They’re all loving the drive-thrus. ... So far, so good.”
The Grand Central Branch handles primarily motor vehicle registration and related vehicle issues. “At the main courthouse, we still do all the land records, marriage records, delinquent taxes on real estate, elections ... bookkeeping is still here,” said Burnett.
She credited branch manager Ashley Hawk with playing a major role in getting the new facility up and going. “She overtook the renovation after I started having problems. ... She stepped up and did a lot of the overseeing of renovation.”
Burnett also credited Chief Deputy Clerk Samantha Owens for her role in the process, and thanked the Pulaski County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Steve Kelley for their support as well.
“I’m just very pleased that we were able to accomplish this,” said Burnett, “and make it easier for the people to come in and register their vehicles and title transfers. I think it’s going to be a good thing.”
