A trial day has not yet been set for a murder and attempted murder case, but a new pre-trial date has been set for December 22.
The new pre-trial date will give the attorney of John Stacy time to look over discovery and evidence in the case, according to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker.
Stacy, 58, is accused of Murder, Attempted Murder, first-degree Burglary, first-degree Assault, Kidnapping with Serious Physical Injury and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Investigators state that Stacy in July of this year, a victim on Parrott Drive contacted Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies claiming to have been assaulted by Stacy.
Around seven hours after deputies finished interviewing that victim, a call came into Pulaski County 911 dispatch involving a shooting victim on Paradise Lake Drive. That victim, Rebecca Owens, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
Deputies left that scene and went back to the Parrott Drive location to talk with the assault victim. They learned that John Stacy, the suspect in the assault, was also a person of interest in the death investigation.
Investigators confirmed that the two victims were acquaintances.
It was determined that earlier, in June, Stacy was arrested and spent time in jail. During that stay, items were apparently stolen from his property.
Detectives said that Stacy believed people in the community know who stole those items and either weren’t telling him or didn’t tell him the truth.
Stacy has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges in this case. He remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
