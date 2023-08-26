The Commonwealth Journal’s SEKY publication has a new name — Southeast Kentucky Life — but continues to feature a wealth of compelling features and helpful information in every edition.
This corner of the Bluegrass has seen quite a few changes over the last few years. While these changes are mostly for the better, that doesn’t stop Kentuckians from looking back with fondness on the way things used to be. This month’s issue of Southeast Kentucky Life celebrates some of the good-old-days of Pulaski County.
The cover of this month’s issue bears a black-and-white photo of local personality John Alexander, sporting a costume of Humphrey Bogart’s character Rick Blaine in the classic film “Casablanca.”
The timeless classic is one of the many films showcased in the Virginia’s classic movie nights which Alexander hosts. Southeast Kentucky Life editor and writer Christopher Harris tells about how the Virginia is now and how it once was.
The terror attack on the World Trade Center more than 20 years ago is still fresh on the mind of many. Carla Slavey has an interview with the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker, who shares his memories of the event as well as how it led to the creation of his responder unit. In memoriam of the tragedy, a twisted piece of debris from the towers sits on a pedestal on the SRT headquarters campus. Baker also gives his recollection of the time before the event and after.
Correspondent Eli Parker introduces readers to the Pulaski County Historical Society. Parker details the ambitious goal of those in the bottom of the Public Library: to keep lit the flame of Pulaski’s Past. Parker also shares the group’s own history and how they plan to grow and keep the community interested and informed of the importance of keeping a record of time gone by.
Few local events embrace nostalgia like the History Walks held by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club. Christopher Harris summarizes the history of the popular local tour and previews the club’s soon-to-be-embarked-on 25th walk. The club has given a voice to 60 real people from Pulaski’s past portrayed by committed actors.
Correspondent Bob Flynn writes about The Dream Market Shoppes. Flynn’s story tells about Shirley Cook and her husband Lanny, who opened the shop and the many items that the store sells.
Keegan Harris’s story opens the door to the Mustard Seed Trading Company. The article tells of Pulaski County’s local worker co-op. The store sells arts and crafts from local artists, and the artists are each part owners of the local business. The story also features plenty of pictures of the store with one featuring the store’s strictest manager: a black and white tomcat named Whiskey.
Gina Story’s piece on “The legendary Pink Powder Puff Patty” tells the life story of a former elementary school teacher, her travels, her marriage, her family, and her time spent in Pulaski County. Readers can look forward to her stories of driving some classic cars.
An off-beat ticker can keep someone from forging new memories, so CJ Editor Steve Cornelius wrote on the importance of staying informed on atrial fibrillation, or in layman’s terms, irregular heartbeats. He interviewed Dr. Hassan Tahir, who shares tips on warning signs, treatment, and prognosis. The article has plenty of handy diagrams as well.
Adanta Behavioral Health gives tips on suicide awareness. Suicidal ideation and attempts are on the rise, and knowing the warning signs and proper prevention can be a godsend. Calling 988 reaches the suicide hotline, and the article encourages people to seek help if they feel they may hurt themselves. They are never alone.
Finally, Carla Slavey returns with her readers’ poll, asking what readers’ favorite childhood memories are. Several responded with many sweet stories on what it was like growing up in Southeastern Kentucky.
Pick up a copy of Southeast Kentucky Life and enjoy a look back at Pulaski County’s rich history — made up of the people who helped us build the community we enjoy today.
