The Commonwealth Journal has been informed that another production, following the "Christmas at the Amish Bakery" film that was reported on earlier, is getting ready to film here in Pulaski County.
The production is currently seeking background actors — all ages and races welcome. Those who participate will receive a credit in the film.
If interested, submit your name, photo and contact information to contact@goldhivemedia.com.
Those who are interested are asked to please contact that address by Monday in order to be considered for a place in the film. More information can be provided following the initial email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.