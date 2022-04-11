A local woman wants to use her personal experience dealing with the loss of a child through miscarriage as a way to help other women who may be having their own difficulties in the grieving process.
Rebekah Beresford has organized the Miscarriage, Stillbirth and Infant Loss Support Group, which will meet for the first time this Thursday (April 14) at 6 p.m. at the First Choice Clinic on Church Street.
Beresford was motivated to start the support group after receiving overwhelming support when she shared her own experience on Facebook. That post described of the horrible circumstances surrounding the loss of her own daughter, Eliana.
“I just want there to be an awareness for the need of this kind of bereavement education,” Beresford said. “Since I have become public about it, I’ve had a lot of women reach out to me about going through similar experiences. I think there’s just this comfort in feeling like you’re not alone.”
In her case, Beresford said much of her painful experience comes from the choices that were made by a few select staff in the out-of-state hospital in which she sought care.
Beresford said that she was past what is considered the “safe mark” for normal pregnancies. She was in her second trimester, and that morning she had an ultrasound that showed a healthy heartbeat and no indications of problems.
However, two hours after that ultrasound she was being rushed back to the hospital because her water had broken.
She said that the nurse on duty “avoided all bereavement protocols” set by the hospital, and because of that she wasn’t given full information of what could have been done after she lost her baby. She wasn’t allowed to hold her daughter (and was in fact told that the baby had been a boy before finding out the truth three months later), she hadn’t been given any kind of remembrance items or certificates, and, worst of all, she had not been told that she had the option of sending her daughter’s body to a funeral home or that she could have her daughter’s remains disposed of in a respectful manner. Instead Eliana’s body was treated as medical waste and sent to a landfill.
Beresford said after her loss she decided to return home to Somerset. “I was diagnosed with PTSD and everything surrounding that loss, it just became too difficult to live there….. When I was told where her remains were taken and the company that removed [her] referred to her as ‘waste,’ it was really hurtful. It would just trigger that PTSD, and I would have panic attacks, and I’ve never been someone who struggled with things like that,” she said.
“Coming back home and being around family and where I grew up, it was very healing to bring myself out of that environment.”
Still, it was hard to share her grief with others, especially those who had never gone through such an experience.
“Everyone I tried to talk to, they would either be really uncomfortable with the details and not want to talk about it, or I’d push people away because they didn’t know what to say, so I would feel just so much more alone,” she said.
It was all the more reason to find a way to help others going through what she did, she said.
“Instead of leaning into depression and anxiety and PTSD, I just really chose hope,” she said.
She is also working with an organization called Rachel’s Gift, a non-profit that collaborates with hospitals to provide specialized care for patients who lose a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.
They also provide educational training to hospital staff, teaching them how to use available resources and how to follow proper bereavement protocols.
Beresford is currently fundraising to create a patient impact video to document her experience.
“Their education really bridges that gap between the lack of bereavement care and teaching these nurses everything that the parents need, especially when it comes to ‘disposition,’” Beresford said.
“The majority of them have no idea that ‘hospital disposition’ means ‘landfill.’”
Those interested can find out more at rachelsgift.org.
