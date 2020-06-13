A new trial date has been set for a Somerset couple accused of abusing their grandson.
Lana Jane Haynes, 54, and Christopher David Haynes, 53, were jointly indicted last December on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse of a Child 12 or Under. An initial May 4 trial date had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, the trial was rescheduled for September 28.
Both have entered not guilty pleas to the charge, which stems from an investigation by the Somerset Police Department. According to SPD Captain Mike Correll, the foster parents of a 10-month-old boy contacted police last July 31 after the child's grandparents had returned him from a visitation. During the exchange, the Hayneses told the foster parents that the child may have bruises because another child hit the baby with a toy.
The foster parents contacted the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) that night as the agency already had a case history with the family. The child was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where bruises were located on his face and buttocks. The hospital and DCBS then referred the child to the University of Kentucky Hospital's Department of Pediatric Medicine.
"Doctors at both LCRH and UK determined that the bruising located on the face and buttocks of the 10-month-old were not consistent of a toy striking the child," Capt. Correll stated at the time. "The bruising was believed to be more consistent with hand strikes and similar types of striking rather than a blunt toy type object."
With this information, SPD Detective Matthew Gates presented the case to the local grand jury on December 3.
The couple has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention in lieu of a $60,000 bond since their December 18 arrests.
