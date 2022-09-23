There is new movement and a new trial date in the case of a man accused of abusing his stepdaughters.
Daniel Paul York, 55, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court on Thursday via video link from the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Judge Teresa Whitaker scheduled his trial for March 20, 2023, and after hearing from both defense and prosecuting attorneys scheduled it for four days.
The case has been going since 2018, when York was arrested on 25 counts, including Rape, Attempted Rape, Incest, Sodomy, and Kidnapping.
In 2021, York received several more charges stemming from the original investigation, including first-degree Rape (Victim Under 12), Sodomy (Victim Under 12) and Incest (Victim Under 12 or Serious Physical Injury).
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The case involves law enforcement investigating charges of abuse against his two stepdaughters, who had been removed from York’s custody by Child Protective Services and placed in foster care
The then-15-year-old stepdaughter reportedly disappeared from her Monticello foster home in March 2018. She was found safe in May of that same year – in the presence of York – at a residence on Ky. 461.
The girl’s sister, then 11, also reportedly told a therapist in March of that year that York had abused her multiple times in Somerset.
The family had moved to this area from Florida after the November 2016 disappearance of Rosselys Felix Hernandez, the children’s mother and York’s wife.
York has not officially been named as a person of interest in Hernandez’s disappearance, and according to The Charley Project website, Hernandez is still missing.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
