Two Pulaski constables accused of violating the civil rights of those they arrested have new official trial dates.
The joint trial of District 5 Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace and District 4 Constable Gary Baldock is scheduled for June 14 at the U.S. District Court in London. Both men are charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
A separate trial is scheduled for Baldock on two charges he faces alone: Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
That trial is scheduled for July 19.
Wallace and Baldock were charged with conspiracy after an FBI investigation reportedly found that the constables had falsified information to obtain a search warrant, planted drug evidence, searched or arrested an individual without cause and stole seized money.
The FBI conducted an undercover operation on September 24, 2019 in which an anonymous tip indicated that a person sitting in a vehicle at the Somerset Mall was engaged in drug activity.
That person was actually an FBI agent being monitored by multiple other federal agents.
The FBI claimed that Wallace searched the vehicle with his K-9, with Wallace claiming the dog “hit on” an area of the car, but that the dog gave no indications.
The FBI report also said that Baldock asked for advice from Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas on how to write a citation “if someone were to be properly arrested for public intoxication,” then wrote the citation based on that advice.
Both constables were arrested on March 6, 2020 on FBI warrants for the conspiracy charge. Wallace was taken into custody without issue and was released later that day.
However, Baldock reportedly engaged in a shootout with the agents who arrived at his residence to arrest him. Baldock and an unnamed FBI agent were wounded during the exchange of gunfire.
Baldock was taken to a Lexington hospital for treatment of his injuries before being lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
The case surrounding the shootout was separated from the conspiracy trial, with both sides agreeing that the charges stemming from Baldock’s arrest should be heard after the first trial has been completed.
Both constables have pleaded not guilty to all charges, with Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, stating that Wallace looks forward to proving his innocence during trial.
