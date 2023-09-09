Welcome to downtown Somerset.
That’s the message put forth by new signs being installed at key points in the central Somerset area, designed to both beautify the area and make the tourists and visitors who frequent the town more glad they came.
Two new large welcome displays are now up — one at the Vortex Corner area as Ohio Street turns into West Mt. Vernon Street, and the other on South Main Street near the new Fischer Fun Park 2.
A third is expected to be placed near the intersection of North Main Street and Crab Orchard Road, on the northern side of town.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said that the signs are an “extension” of what the city has been doing for some time now — creating a sense of community and pride for residents and newcomers alike.
“For those that are coming in from outside, we’re kind of putting a stamp on what is downtown,” he said.
City of Somerset Communications Director Julie Harris called them “gateway locations that basically welcome you as you enter the downtown area.”
“All three are single-sided illuminated signs that read ‘Welcome — Downtown Somerset Historic Arts and Entertainment District,” she noted. “I think the idea is that this helps signal to visitors that they’re entering downtown Somerset. I think Kirby (Stephens of KSD Kinetic Strategic Design) did an excellent job of pulling our branding through everything, using the four collars of the prop (the city’s propeller-shaped logo).”
Stephens, whose business designed the city’s new wayfinding and placemaking network, said that the bulk of the welcome signs are installed but there’s still a stone cladding left to go around the base.
“Right now what you’ll see on the base is the construction part that contains all the electrical (components),” said Stephens. “The wording that goes on the base of the cladding says ‘Arts and Entertainment District.’ That was one of the things in talking with the city, what do we want to emphasis? The city is really working hard with all the efforts they’re doing downtown to create this arts and entertainment district. I think they’re successful at that, but this just kind of puts a face on it.”
Another important aspect, said Stephens, is for people to feel welcome in this community. The large “welcome” lettering is emphasized and lit up at night, and as Stephens noted, someone can’t be at the entrances to the city all the time greeting people, so this sign effectively serves that purpose.
Also, “it’s helping to establish what the city has been doing. They’ve been creating, they’ve been investing in downtown district. (The signs) say, ‘This place is here, come enjoy it.’”
As someone who has had a business in Somerset for over 35 years, making a strong community is important to Stephens.
“It’s been important to see things continue to grow in Somerset and especially downtown Somerset where we’re located,” said Stephens. “This project (had) the design part of it ... but also there was a certain amount of historical research that went into a lot of the interpretive part. And so that was engaging and enjoyable.
“Everybody’s so focused on their cell phones and they get around using their phones, but there’s a whole other sense of, ‘What’s this place about? What’s the history of it?’ he added. “So in the wayfinding program that we developed, we’re really trying to do that. We’re trying to share the sense of community, sense of place.”
The welcome signs are essentially the third stage of that “wayfinding” sign effort. Those living and moving about have likely already noticed new street signs that are more colorful and attractive than the old standard green ones that were used for so many years, as well as signs directing people to specific attractions, such as the Piano Park, the Farmers Market, or Somerset High School. The system is made up of 110 signs in all.
“We’ve gotten so many compliments already on the signs that are already up, so I think these are just going to be the cherry on the sundae, really,” said Harris. “They’re beautiful signs that are intended to not only beautify downtown but help people know that they’re entering downtown Somerset.”
Last week, maybe the most high-tech of the new changes was put in place, three-sided displays that have an LED screen on one side and maps of downtown on the others.
“It’s encouraging people to walk through Somerset,” said Harris. “It’s really cool. We’ll be able to put up graphics promoting festivals and community events. It’s just another way to encourage people to walk more downtown and to help identify some of the places that have historical value or significance and help promote some of the things going on in the city.”
