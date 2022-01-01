Another severe weather day in Kentucky and Pulaski County this winter saw 2022 come in like a lion — but things weren't nearly as bad as they could have been Saturday.
Tornadoes were the threat on most Pulaskians' minds most likely, after the devastation seen in western Kentucky earlier in December. At around 7 a.m., phones around the county buzzed people awake with a tornado warning that would last about a half hour to 45 minutes, urging people to seek shelter immediately. As Saturday went on, a tornado watch was put in place for most of the day, a looming concern as University of Kentucky fans were watching their Wildcats beat Iowa in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl — and hoping their electricity would stay on so they could see the game.
Ultimately, however, while winds were strong, they weren't all that destructive. Aaron Ross, Pulaski 911/Emergency Management Director, said he hadn't had any significant wind damage reported to him.
"There were a couple of trees on power lines, telephone poles," he said. "We had some high winds, but I think we got spared quite a bit."
Over in Taylor County, a tornado was reported and did some damage; the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team was put on standby to help over there, said Ross.
"We were just fortunate not to have a lot of damage so we can help other counties," he observed.
That doesn't mean it was a mild day in Pulaski. Around 1,500 people were without power at one point, said Ross; he followed Kentucky Utilities outages, which had groups of people in Somerset and Burnside experiencing power losses.
And then of course, there was flooding. Ross said there were relatively minor roads — "not the arterial county roads" — that were washed out. Todd Road and Epperson Road both saw culverts overwhelmed. "Usual spots" like Coin Road, Gastineau Road, and Mark Welborn Road all saw water on the roadway. Canterbury Road was another trouble spot, Ross noted.
But Ross said there were no injuries reported and no high-water rescues necessary as of about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"We're expecting a little more rain tonight," he said around that time. "Hopefully it's spread out tonight."
Ross said that if any citizen has weather-related damage to their home, they should contact his agency on the 911 non-emergency phone number, 606-678-5008. Leave your name and number and someone will contact you.
