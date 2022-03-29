Lots of people like to enjoy a good book in the park. Wanda Bolzé was likely one of them.
Bolzé, who passed away November 27, 2006 at 52, was a longtime faculty member at Somerset Community College, teaching business and IT classes. She was also an avid reader and lover of the written word.
It’s fitting then that Bolzé’s name adorns the archway leading to Pulaski County’s latest “story book trail,” a feature now implemented in three of the area’s most beautiful and populated parks thanks to the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class.
On Sunday, a large crowd gathered to officially cut the ceremonial ribbon for the Wanda Bolzé Memorial Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail at Firebrook Park in southern Pulaski, located just off Ferry Road.
Stand-out local employees and entrepreneurs enter into the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class, a program through the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, each year, and go out and visit different industries and entities, giving one a “bird’s eye view” of what’s going on in Pulaski County. They then put together a community project; the ice skating rink at the Judicial Center Plaza was one such project by another year’s class.
As their class project, the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland class developed the idea for story book trails in local parks. Sections of a children’s book are placed in stations around a walking trail; young people can get exercise by walking the path and following the book along the way, reading it page by page as they come to each station.
“We’re really excited to have this one opening,” said Sarah Smith, one of the Leadership Lake Cumberland class members who was present Sunday.
So far, Cole Park in Burnside and the Eubank City Park have had such trails placed in them; Firebrook Park marks the third.
It’s the first, however, to be dedicated to a specific individual.
“We got together with Cathy Epperson — Wanda was a mentor for her — and thought this would be a fitting trail for this park,” said class member Reci Shook.
“Wanda lived on Ferry Road,” added Epperson, herself a mentor for the Leadership Lake Cumberland class. “When I went to school (at SCC), that’s when I first met her. She became a great friend and mentor. She encouraged me to go back and get my degree. She loved books, she was always reading in a book club at the college.
“When we heard that they were doing the Readers to Leaders trail, I approached the team that we fundraise with every year at the college, to raise scholarship money in her memory, to do this to keep her memory alive in the community,” added Epperson, referring to the Wanda Bolzé Memorial Scholarship. “We’re so fortunate that the Firebrook (park) board let us name it in honor of Wanda.”
Members of Bolzé’s family were on hand and proud of the memorial placed that. Her sister, Edith Wininger, called the honor an “amazing” one, while Bolzé’s husband John called the reading trail idea a “great fit” for his late partner in life, and thanked the community for remembering her.
“We were together 25 years, and Wanda worked her way up from being an assistant in the president’s office at Somerset Community College to full professorship, and she got her tenure. ... She was working on her doctorate dissertation when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Even though it (will have been) 16 years (since her passing) very soon, we miss her every day.
“The big thing I’d like for her to be remembered for is, she was there for the students,” he added. “She got really upset when a lot of the instructors and administration forgot that. She was an avid reader; when she’d go home for lunch (during) the day, she’d have a book there at home that she was working on. She was perfectly content when we went on vacations sitting by the pool reading a book. ... I’m tickled to see all the support (come out on Sunday).”
For Firebrook’s trail, the first book featured is “Hey There, Little Dreamer,” written by local author Heidi Greer. Some folks may know Greer better as being a singer-songwriter and one half of musical duo Heidi and Ryan.
The book’s illustrator is local artist Victoria Smith.
Sarah Smith said that more story book trails will be installed soon, including at the Shopville Community Park on May 7.
“We’ve got a few more in other parks throughout the community (coming up),” she noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.