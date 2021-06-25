There may be an agreement on the horizon between the City of Monticello and a cable company, where the two sides have been embroiled in a legal battle over whether one side or the other participated in unfair business practices.
A motion to stay, or request to temporarily halt court proceedings, was filed jointly in federal court by the plaintiff, NfinityLink Communications Inc., and the defendants in that case – the City of Monticello, the City Council of the City of Monticello and Community Telecom Services (CTS).
The motion states that the parties “are currently engaged in negotiations that could, if successful, result in this lawsuit being dismissed.”
The federal judge in the case granted the stay of proceedings.
These events take place a few weeks after the same judge ruled in favor of the defendants in their request to have part of the lawsuit against them dropped, dismissing CTS as a defendant altogether, dismissing with prejudice four of the suit’s seven counts for failure to state a claim, and dismissing without prejudice another count.
The four counts dismissed with prejudice alleged that the defendants had violated antitrust laws.
The suit was filed last October, with NfinityLink claiming that the company wanted to expand the availability of communications services in Monticello, but officials refused to grant a request for the right to do so.
“The City has offered no reasonable justification for its refusal other than its own commercially motivated self-interest in shielding the city-owned incumbent cable operator from competition,” NfinityLink claimed.
Meanwhile, in January of this year CTS filed a civil lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court against NfinityLink, its president and CEO Jeremy Rich, and former CTS general manager Roger Dale Hancock.
CTS claimed that In 2014, CTS hired NfinityLink as a consultant for CTS at the behest of Hancock.
Hancock had ties to NfinityLink, having previously owned a media company called Dale-Media which was sold to NfinityLink.
CTS alleges that NfinityLink’s staff proceeded to engage in several illegal practices, such as installing a limited number of access points throughout lengths of its fiber cable, preventing users from actually being able to connect to the system and thereby resulting in a loss of sales.
CTS also alleged NfinityLink installed fiber networking equipment manufactured by the Chinese company Huawei – equipment that has been banned by the United States government and, when discovered, resulted in CTS spending $70,000 to replace it.
In May of 2020, CTS terminated the contract with NfinityLink, and about five days later Hancock resigned from his position at CTS.
Officials claim that Nfinity used equipment installed in the system that CTS was unaware of to access their systems.
“Within hours of the CTS-NfinityLink /Rich relationship having been terminated, NfinityLink and Rich used this remote access to turn off CTS programs, resulting in the cessation of internet, telephone and cable services of CTS customers,” the state suit claims.
Court documents show the most recent activity in that suit is a motion to file a belated answer on behalf of defendant Hancock due to attorney Stella B. House having just recently been retained by Hancock as his lawyer.
The motion was filed Tuesday, and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for next Wednesday.
Before that motion, CTS had filed for a motion for default judgment against Hancock due to Hancock’s failure to respond to the suit before his deadline.
Hancock had filed for a motion to dismiss, but the court denied that motion on May 10. The court ruled that Hancock had 10 days to answer the complaint, but he did not do so within the time required.
