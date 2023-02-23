All day Wednesday, Pulaski Countians were treated to unseasonably warm weather. Citizens could enjoy shorts and a tee in temperatures riding around the mid-seventies.
Though it’s certainly a nice change of pace considering the below-zero temperatures of December, meteorligist with Jackson’s National Weather Service Adam Batz says Wednesday is not indicative of what’s to come.
Generally, this type of weather is not normal for this time of the year, said Batz.
Batz says that some of this is caused by air from the Gulf of Mexico blowing into Kentucky.
“That’s really what’s causing it right now,” he said. “That’s the pattern that we’re looking at now currently.”
Batz says that this warmer air blowing in is working in tandem with the weather system characteristic to Kentucky which is causing the friendly-feeling weather we saw Wednesday.
“There’s an upper-level trough across the western and central parts of the United States which is supporting a strong surface low,” Batz said. “And ahead of that cold front, you get strong southerly flow… that’s simplifying it quite a bit, but it’s a large part of it.”
To put it in even simpler terms, Kentucky is at a good location for warmer air to move in from all parts of the United States. So, what we’re seeing now is due to Kentucky’s position. But as the weather continues to change and the atmosphere balances itself out, it will look like winter again any day now… maybe even in March or April.
And as far as rain, Batz said that could increase too. Right now it’s raining a bit more than average, but of course with weather it’s tough to predict even a couple weeks in advance. Whether that will continue is up to the skies.
