The Pulaski County Grand Jury this month returned an indictment charging a Jessamine County man in connection to abuse alleged to have occurred in 2015.
Jeffery Dale Blevins Sr., 62, of Nicholasville, is facing two counts each of first-degree Sodomy, Victim under 12 Years of Age; and Incest -Victim under 12 Years of Age or Serious Physical Injury.
Few details were available in regard to the case — on and incident or incidents occurring on or around June 1, 2015 — which have been investigated by the Kentucky State Police.
Grand jurors returned the indictment on April 6, and Blevins was taken into custody at his home that evening. Initially lodged in Jessamine County in lieu of a $100,000 cash/property bond, Blevins was transferred to the Pulaski County Detention Center on Thursday for arraignment scheduled the following day.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.