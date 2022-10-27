A man has submitted an open guilty plea in a case where he is alleged to have committed several acts of sexual behavior on a young relative.
Jeffery Dale Blevins, Sr., 62, is a resident of Nicholasville but was living in Pulaski County during the time the events in the case occurred.
Blevins was charged with two counts of first-degree Sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age) and one count of Incest (victim less than 12 years of age).
The incident took place around June 1, 2015, when the female victim was between 5 and 6 years of age, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton.
It happened in a residence in Eubank.
Court documents indicate that the juvenile’s father was staying with Blevins, and that the juvenile would stay with her father on occasion.
When the victim was around 11 years of age, she reported instances of abuse at the hands of Blevins.
A Kentucky State Police investigator located the house where the abuse was to have occurred, as well as interviewed Blevins, in which the investigator indicated Blevins “admitted to the allegations (it was only a couple of times over a period of a couple of days).”
Blevins was taken into custody in April of this year. On Thursday, he submitted an “open guilty plea,” meaning that he is asking a judge – rather than a jury – to determine his sentence, according to Dalton.
Dalton said the prosecution is recommending a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Upon release from jail, the state recommend Blevins be a life-long registrar on the U.S. Sex Offender Registry, and that Blevins undergo five years of supervised release.
Dalton said a defendant submitting an “open guilty plea” was unusual in cases such as this.
Dalton also praised KSP, saying investigators did an exceptional job on the case.
Blevins’ sentencing was scheduled for January 26. He is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.