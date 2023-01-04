An event will take place next week that aims to support and lift up those who are facing a “season of suffering,” no matter what type of suffering that is.
Rebekah Beresford said she and the leadership of One27 House of Prayer, including Rebekah Clave and Amanda Goodin, have organized the Night Of Hope, to take place next Friday, January 13, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It will be held at the One27 building, located at 130 Venture Way in Somerset.
Childcare will be provided during the event.
The program is free and nondenominational, and is open for everyone, Beresford said.
“We just felt like coming into the new year that there are a lot of people who are walking through different seasons of suffering right now, whether it be the loss of a loved one, or they just received a diagnosis, or addiction recovery. The list just goes on and on,” she said.
“This night is just going to be a time to worship and pray together and to lift one another up.”
The worship program will include singing, scripture reading and prayer, she said.
She said she originally got the idea to do such an event through her organization of a support group that helps women dealing with miscarriages, stillbirths and infant loss. That support group meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at One27.
She began to put together the program with an eye on helping those within that community.
But she said she realized that there were many people dealing with other types of suffering, especially coming out of the holidays.
“I think a lot of times the holidays can feel joyful for most people, and I just want to acknowledge and make space for those who maybe are not coming into this new year full of hope,” she said.
