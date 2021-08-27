Northern Middle School’s Future Problem Solving Team received an extra special reward Monday night for their first place victory in international competition – recognition from the City of Somerset.
The team was honored by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and council members for having won the Global Issues Problem Solving competition during the Future Problem Solving International Competition held in June.
The four team members were Blake Leigh, Tristan Patrick, Fiona Lautenschlager, and Eli Swift.
Their coach, Scott Sexton, told the council that the team had been made up of all-new sixth grade members, because when the previous year’s team found out that competitions were going to continue to be virtual this year, they elected not to return.
The new team had strong showings all year, from winning the district competition, being named runner-up at the regional competition and finishing third at the state level.
“This is a team, though, that continued to get better all the way to the end and didn’t let the obstacles of COVID-19 and virtual learning get in their way,” Sexton said.
He said that even their first few practices were conducted through virtual learning, because they started practice in October, when students were sent home for virtual learning only.
They continued to operate like that through the spring, which gave them plenty of practice to participate in virtual competitions.
“By the end, they were pros at doing the whole video conferencing thing and coordinating all of their efforts in communicating back and forth,” Sexton said.
On the day of the international competition, he said, one of their team members was even participating from California.
Sexton said the topic was in neurotechnology, focusing on both how it can help people with injuries and impairments, and how the technology could be abused to give healthy people a competitive edge or create a “super soldier.”
The team didn’t know until the day of the competition which direction the scenario could go. Sexton said they were lucky in that it went in a direction they had prepared for.
“I told them at that point ‘I think we might make the top 10,’” he said.
However, “When we learned on the night of awards that we had actually won, it was just an amazing feeling.”
Sexton added that he was incredibly proud of the team, and that the win was historic for the school.
