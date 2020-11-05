MONTICELLO, Ky. — The Monticello Telecommunications Board on Wednesday unanimously agreed on entering into a joint legal representation agreement with the City of Monticello to combat a lawsuit filed by a bale television company.
The pending litigation was filed October 14 in U.S. District Court at London by InfinityLink Communication of Snow Hill, North Carolina, against the City of Monticello, the Monticello City Council and CTS Community Telecom Services (jointly owned by the City of Monticello and the Wayne Fiscal Court.)
The 28 page complaint filed by Attorney William Montague Jr. of Lexington is for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief stemming from InfinityLink being denied a franchise in August by the Monticello City Council. According to the complaint, the City denied access to rights of way for InfinityLink in Monticello.
Following the special session being called to order, the board went into an executive session and corresponded online with Associate Drake Staples of McBrayer PLLC in Lexington.
Upon return to the open meeting, it was announced that one item of pending litigation was discussed, but no action was taken.
The Monticello City Council also met in special session this past Friday for an executive session to discuss possible litigation, but no action was taken.
