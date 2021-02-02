Despite the current cold temperatures and winter landscape, it’s never too early to start planing for boating season. With part of Lake Cumberland right in Pulaski’s borders as well as neighboring Russell County, lake tourism and boating is at the forefront of the minds of locals.
Boat shows can help water enthusiasts learn more about the types of craft available, can help them pick up accessories or can introduce them to new waterways to explore. Due to the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, all of the boat shows within the region – Cincinnati’s, Nashville’s and Louisville’s shows included – have cancelled.
With no show to attend, what is the best way for Somerset-area vendors to get the word out about their water-related and tourism-related businesses?
How about a No Boat Show-Boat Show?
The concept was the brainchild of Michelle Allen, the Executive Director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Kyle Damron, owner of Wake Cumberland Watersports.
Allen said she came up with the name of the event. “I don’t know how I did it, but I did,” she laughed.
The concept is simple. There is no centralized “show,” but an opportunity for visitors to attend the offices or showrooms of any boating-related businesses in the area.
“We’re asking people who would have gone to those boat shows to come out to this instead. We would also like locals to come out and see what Somerset and Russell County have to offer,” Allen said.
It will take place Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Participating businesses and vendors will host “open house” type events on their property. Allen said that some will offer food, some may offer music, and some may offer specials or discounts.
Details are still being perfected, but Allen said that there will be a chance for people to win door prizes. The chances to win may be determined by the number of businesses a person visits, with the idea being they can keep track of where they go by some means, such as getting a card to stamp or punch.
Allen said that everyone she has talked to so far has seemed excited for it.
Should the event turn out to be popular, Allen said she could see it becoming an annual event.
Along with Lake Cumberland of Somerset-Pulaski County, the No Boat Show-Boat Show is sponsored by the City of Somerset and Lake Cumberland of Russell County.
More information should be available in the coming weeks, Allen said. Anyone who wants more information can contact her through the Conventions and Visitors Bureau, at 800-642-6287 or 606-679-6287, or email at somersetcvb@lctourism.com.
