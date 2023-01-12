A Somerset man will not face charges in connection to the shooting death of a person who was reportedly breaking into his vehicle.
A Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Ash Street.
“No True Bill” means a Grand Jury found that the prosecution did not show probable cause with a case. That probable cause is required before the Grand Jury will indict someone.
An October report from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stated that in the early morning hours of October 24 deputies responded to the report of a shooting on Ash Street.
Their investigation determined that Anderson had confronted an individual inside of his SUV, which was parked in his driveway.
Anderson approached the vehicle, opened the door, then fired a handgun at the person inside the SUV, according the PCSO’s report.
The person who was shot was identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, 49, of Somerset.
Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Anderson was represented by defense attorneys Jeremy A. Bartley and Kerri N. Bartley.
Last week, Jeremy Bartley stated that “there is no winner in this sad situation.”
He continued, “A man has lost his life, and our client continues to bear the burden of knowing that he was involved. At the same time, we have believed strongly from the outset that Jared was placed in a situation to make a split second decision that carried with it the weight of life or death. He did not ask to be placed in that situation, but he believed that his life was in imminent danger.”
“When Jared opened his car door, he had no idea there was someone in there,” Bartley said. “It was dark, and he feared that the quick movements being made by the intruder inside his car were life threatening. He acted in self-defense according to the expansive Kentucky self-defense statutes. The grand jury agreed, and we are relieved for our client that this is legally behind him.”
